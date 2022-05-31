Love indulging in all things sweet and delicious? If your answer is yes, then chances are that you often seek desserts which are not just yummy but unique as well. Mahek Sugandh, founder of The Binge shared lip-smacking mango recipes with us.Also Read - Sana-Di-Ge Review- An Utter Joy For Coastal Cuisine Lovers In Delhi's Diplomatic Enclave
There is nothing more satisfying than indulging in a pulpy, soft, juicy and luscious mango and during the sweltering summer heat, chilled and sweet mangoes come as quite a relief. They aren't just fruit to binge on but have also been a huge part of all our summer vacation memories.
Mango and vanilla ice cream cake jar
Ingredients
- Vanilla Ice Cream 200ml
- Chopped mango 100g
- Vanilla Sponge cake 100gm
Method
- Cut mangoes in small equal dices and keep them aside.
- Chop the soft vanilla sponge into crumbs.
- In a large bowl take the ice cream and let it melt
- Once the right consistency is achieved, transfer it to a piping bag.
- Now take glass jars and put chopped mangoes in them and level them properly.
- Pipe the ice cream on the mangoes and add the sponge to it.
- Put mangoes on the cake again followed by the ice cream.
- Again refrigerate it for a couple of hours.
- Layering it nicely, garnish it with mango dice and mint leaves and serve chilled.
Mango mousse
Mango mousse hazelnut crumble
The Binge brings in the flavour of summer with this relaxed mango dessert that will delight your tastebuds. Here is a decadent white chocolate mango mousse recipe made with a mix of mango purée, fresh cream and white chocolate topped with hazelnut crumble and mango cubes.
Ingredients
- White chocolate-135g
- Cream-310g
- Mango purée-55g
Method
- In a stand mixer, whisk cream and gradually add melted white chocolate.
- Add mango purée to the cream and white chocolate mixture and whip until it is light fluffy.
- Pour the mixture into glass jars and refrigerate.
- Garnish with hazelnut crumble and top it off with luscious diced mango and enjoy!
Hazelnut crumble
Ingredients
- Butter-36g
- Hazelnut paste(100%)-14g
- Granulated sugar-50g
- All-purpose flour-50g
- Hazelnut flour -50g
Method
- Mix the softened butter, hazelnut paste and granulated sugar in a stand mixer (paddle attachment).
- Add all-purpose flour and hazelnut flour to the mixer until all the ingredients are well combined.
- Freeze for a few hours and then process.
- Transfer the crumble to sheet pans and bake at 170 degrees Celsius for 25 minutes.
- Once the crumble has cooled, store it until needed.