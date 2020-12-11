Mango Coconut Smoothie is a healthy and tasty smoothie recipe, and it is very easy to prepare. Mango Coconut Smoothie is made with just four ingredients like Mango, Coconut Milk, Honey, and ice cubes. The Mango Coconut Smoothie can be made in under 15 minutes. You can prepare fresh coconut milk by grinding the grated coconut and extracting the milk from it. Mango Coconut Smoothie tastes best when served chilled. Also Read - Andhra Mutton Fry Recipe: Here Is How You Can Cook Delicious Spicy Mutton Fry At Home

Watch the recipe for the best Mango Coconut Smoothie here:

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 15 min

Servings: 1

Ingredients

Mango – 1 Cup

Coconut Milk – ¾ Cup

Honey – 1 tbsp

Ice Cubes – 8 nos

How to Make Mango Coconut Smoothie:

1. Add all the ingredients into a mixer grinder and grind it into a smooth thick smoothie.

2. Healthy Mango Coconut smoothie is ready to be served.