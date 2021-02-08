Mango Pudding is a simple and tasty sweet recipe. Mango Pudding is made with just five ingredients, and they are Mango, Milk, Gelatin, Water, and Sugar. The Mangoes are ground into a pulp, and Mango puree is extracted. The gelatin powder is made to dissolve with hot water, and sugar is added to it. Gelatin provides a jelly-like texture to the pudding. Mango Pudding can be cooked in less than 15 minutes. Also Read - Mutton Tawa Fry Recipe: Try This Sumptuous Tawa Mutton Roast This Weekend at Home- WATCH

Ready Time: 15 mins

Serving: 4

Preparation Time: 10 mins

Settling Time: 5 hours

Mango Puree:

Mango – 1 ½ Cups

Other Ingredients:

Milk (Full fat) – 1 Cup

Gelatin – 3 tsp

Water – ½ Cup

Sugar – ¼ Cup

How to make the best Mango Pudding:

1. In a mixer grinder, add the mango pulp and grind it to extract the mango puree.

2. In a saucepan, add the water and bring it to a boil.

3. Keep stirring the hot water, add the gelatin and mix well until the gelatin is dissolved.

4. Add the sugar and mix until the sugar is dissolved. Set aside.

5. In a mixer grinder jar, add the mango puree, milk, gelatin and sugar mixture and grind it until all the ingredients are combined together.

6. Pour the pudding mixture into bowls and refrigerate for 5 hours to set.

7. Garnish with some mango chunks and serve the chilled mango pudding.