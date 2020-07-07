The summer’s here and it has us thinking about all things nice and cool, like ice cream or in this case a sorbet. Cooktube brings to you this easy to make Mango Sorbet recipe that you can whip up at home using just a food processor and some ingredients. Also Read - Lamb Bulgogi Recipe: This Korean Style Dish is a Definite Must Try And Easy to Make Too
You could also check out the video below for a step by step view on how to make it.
Recipe:
Serves: 5-6
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 0 mins
Total time: 10 mins
What All You Need:
3 Large Mangoes, peeled and diced
1 Tbsp Lemon Juice
⅛ Cup Mint Leaves
2 Tsp Powdered Sugar
Mint Leaves, for garnish
How to Make:
Step 1
Put the diced mangoes in a bowl and freeze for 3 hours.
Step 2
After 3 hours, transfer the frozen mango pieces to a food processor, add lemon juice, mint leaves and powdered sugar. Process the mangoes into a sorbet like consistency.
Step 3
Once the mangoes are processed, transfer to a container and smooth the surface using a spatula.
Step 4
Freeze the mango sorbet for 3 hours.
Step 5
Once the sorbet is set, scoop out into serving bowls, garnish with mint leaves and serve immediately.