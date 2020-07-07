The summer’s here and it has us thinking about all things nice and cool, like ice cream or in this case a sorbet. Cooktube brings to you this easy to make Mango Sorbet recipe that you can whip up at home using just a food processor and some ingredients. Also Read - Lamb Bulgogi Recipe: This Korean Style Dish is a Definite Must Try And Easy to Make Too

You could also check out the video below for a step by step view on how to make it.

Recipe:

Serves: 5-6

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 0 mins

Total time: 10 mins

What All You Need:

3 Large Mangoes, peeled and diced

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

⅛ Cup Mint Leaves

2 Tsp Powdered Sugar

Mint Leaves, for garnish

How to Make:

Step 1

Put the diced mangoes in a bowl and freeze for 3 hours.

Step 2

After 3 hours, transfer the frozen mango pieces to a food processor, add lemon juice, mint leaves and powdered sugar. Process the mangoes into a sorbet like consistency.

Step 3

Once the mangoes are processed, transfer to a container and smooth the surface using a spatula.

Step 4

Freeze the mango sorbet for 3 hours.

Step 5

Once the sorbet is set, scoop out into serving bowls, garnish with mint leaves and serve immediately.