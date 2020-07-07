When it comes to mutton, nobody but a vegetarian can say no. This Cooktube recipe for Masala Mutton Chops that are perfectly marinated in a spicy and flavourful curd will have you asking for more. Also Read - Mango Sorbet Recipe: Dreaming of Sorbet? Here's How You Can Easily Make it at Home

Check out the video below for a step by step instruction on how you can make it at home.

Recipe:

Serves: 4-5

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Total time: 35 mins

What All You Need:

⅓ Cup Thick Curd

2 Tbsp Ginger-Garlic Paste

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 ½ Tbsp Coriander Powder

1 ½ Tsp Red Chilli Powder

½ Tsp Garam Masala

½ Tsp Cumin Powder

1 Tsp Sugar

¼ Tsp Nutmeg Powder

2 Tsp Cornflour

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

2 Tsp Vinegar

10 Pieces (900g) Mutton Chops

Oil, for cooking

Coriander, for garnish

How to Make:

Step 1

In a bowl, add curd, ginger-garlic paste, salt, pepper, coriander powder, red chilli, garam masala, cumin powder, sugar, nutmeg, cornflour, lemon juice and vinegar. Mix well and add mutton chops.

Step 2

Coat the mutton chops with the marinade by mixing well. Cover and refrigerate overnight to marinate.

Step 3

In a non-stick pan, heat oil over medium heat and add the mutton chops to the hot oil. Cook for 20-25 minutes while turning in between for even cooking.

Step 4

Once cooked, remove from heat and rest for 5 minutes.

Step 5

Transfer to a serving platter, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with mint chutney.