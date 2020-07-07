When it comes to mutton, nobody but a vegetarian can say no. This Cooktube recipe for Masala Mutton Chops that are perfectly marinated in a spicy and flavourful curd will have you asking for more. Also Read - Mango Sorbet Recipe: Dreaming of Sorbet? Here's How You Can Easily Make it at Home
Check out the video below for a step by step instruction on how you can make it at home.
Recipe:
Serves: 4-5
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 25 mins
Total time: 35 mins
What All You Need:
⅓ Cup Thick Curd
2 Tbsp Ginger-Garlic Paste
Salt & Pepper to taste
1 ½ Tbsp Coriander Powder
1 ½ Tsp Red Chilli Powder
½ Tsp Garam Masala
½ Tsp Cumin Powder
1 Tsp Sugar
¼ Tsp Nutmeg Powder
2 Tsp Cornflour
1 Tbsp Lemon Juice
2 Tsp Vinegar
10 Pieces (900g) Mutton Chops
Oil, for cooking
Coriander, for garnish
How to Make:
Step 1
In a bowl, add curd, ginger-garlic paste, salt, pepper, coriander powder, red chilli, garam masala, cumin powder, sugar, nutmeg, cornflour, lemon juice and vinegar. Mix well and add mutton chops.
Step 2
Coat the mutton chops with the marinade by mixing well. Cover and refrigerate overnight to marinate.
Step 3
In a non-stick pan, heat oil over medium heat and add the mutton chops to the hot oil. Cook for 20-25 minutes while turning in between for even cooking.
Step 4
Once cooked, remove from heat and rest for 5 minutes.
Step 5
Transfer to a serving platter, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with mint chutney.