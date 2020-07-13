Masala soya curry or soya masala is a delicious Indian dish that is tangy and flavourful and which tastes best with rice or roomali roti. This Masala Soya Curry recipe by Cooktube is better than the one from restaurants and a healthier option too. Also Read - Soya Pulao Recipe: Learn How to Make This Tasty And Healthy Dish at Home

You could also check out the video below for a step by step instruction on how to make it at home.

Recipe:

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 40 mins

Total time: 55 mins

What All You Need:

1 Onion, quartered

2 Tomatoes, cut roughly

2 Green Chillies, halved

3 Tbsp Oil

1 Tsp Cumin Seeds

1 Onion, chopped

1 ½ Tbsp Ginger-Garlic Paste

3 Tomatoes, chopped

Salt to taste

1 ½ Tsp Coriander Powder

¼ Tsp Turmeric

½ Tsp Garam Masala

½ Tbsp Red Chilli Powder

½ Tsp Cumin Powder

½ Tsp Mango Powder

1 Tbsp Kasturi Methi

¼ Cup Curd, whisked

500ml Water or as required

1 Cup Soya Chunks

1 Tbsp Butter

Coriander, for garnish

How to Make:

Step 1

Blend together quartered onion, roughly cut tomatoes and green chillies using a blender or a hand blender. Keep aside.

Step 2

In a deep non-stick pan, heat oil over medium heat and add cumin seeds. Add chopped onion and cook for 5 minutes while stirring until slightly golden.

Step 3

Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute. After a minute, add chopped tomatoes and cook for 8-10 minutes or until oil has separated.

Step 4

Add the reserved puree from step 1 and cook for 8-10 more minutes until most of the liquid has evaporated.

Step 5

Add salt, coriander powder, turmeric, garam masala, red chilli powder, cumin powder, mango powder and kasturi methi. Mix well, add curd and mix again.

Step 6

Once the masala is ready, add water according to the consistency desired and give it a nice stir. Add soya chunks, mix well and cook covered for 10-12 minutes.

Step 7

After 10 minutes, remove the cover, add butter and mix well.

Step 8

Once cooked, remove from heat, transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice, roomali roti or naan.