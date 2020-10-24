Matar paneer gravy is a popular Indian gravy recipe. It is a rich and creamy vegetarian gravy dish. Matar paneer gravy is cooked with fresh peas and soft paneer pieces. Matar paneer base gravy is made using onions and tomatoes. Matar paneer gravy is loaded with Indian spices. It is served along with rotis, parathas, or phulkas. Watch the detailed recipe of matar paneer gravy below. Also Read - Mangalore Kori Sukka Recipe: Try Out This Delectable Dish at Home And Bring Great Flavours of The Konkan Coast

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 25 min

Ready Time: 35 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

Gravy Base:

Oil – 1 tbsp

Onion (thinly sliced) – 3 nos

Tomato (thinly sliced) – 3 nos

Ginger – ½ inch

Garlic – 3 cloves

Other Ingredients:

Paneer – 200 grams

Green Peas – ½ Cup

Oil – 2 tbsp

Bay Leaf – 2 nos

Cumin Seeds – ½ tsp

Green Chilli (slit) – 2 nos

Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Garam Masala Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – ¾ tsp

Water – 2 tbsp + 1 ¾ Cups

Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp

How to Prepare Matar Paneer Gravy

1. In a pan, heat 1 tbsp of oil, add sliced onions and saute until the onions turn golden brown.

2. Add the chopped garlic and ginger. Saute for a min.

3. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until the tomatoes are soft and mushy.

4. Cool this mixture down and grind it into a smooth paste using a mixer grinder.

5. In a pan, add 2 tbsp of oil. Once the oil is hot, add Bay leaf and cumin seeds. Allow the cumin seeds to splutter.

6. Add Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Coriander powder, Turmeric Powder and 2 tbsp of water. Cook the spices for a minute.

7. Add the onion tomato paste and cook for 3 mins.

8. Add 1 ¾ Cup of water and salt. Add the green peas, cover the pan and cook for 6 mins.

9. Add the paneer cubes and cook for 2 mins.

10. Add coriander leaves, mix well, remove from the heat.

11. Serve hot with roti/paratha/phulka.