Mathri or Matthi is a Rajasthani snack from the northern part of India, which is made with dough prepared using refined flour (maida), oil and a little bit of water. This Mathri recipe by Cooktube is seasoned with salt and ajwain (carom seeds) to give a distinct flavour. It is flaky, soft and crunchy which is best enjoyed with any type of pickle. It is a staple tea-time snack and can be stored for days without going bad. Do try this easy mathri recipe and enjoy with your cup of tea.
For more on how to make it at home, check out the video below.
Recipe:
Preparation Time: 30min
Cook Time: 25min
Ready Time: 55min
Servings: 5-6
Ingredients:
1 ½ Cups Refined Flour (Maida)
⅓ Cup Sooji (Semolina)
Salt to taste
1 Tsp Ajwain (Carom Seeds)
¼ Cup Vegetable Oil + for frying
Water as required
How to Make:
Step 1
In a large bowl, add flour, sooji, salt and ajwain. Mix well, add ¼ cup oil and crumble using your hands.
Step 2
Once the oil is combined well, add water little by little and knead into a hard dough. Cover and keep aside to rest for 20 minutes.
Step 3
After 20 minutes, transfer the dough to a working surface and knead for a few seconds. Pinch a small portion out of the dough (the size of a small lemon) and make a small dough ball.
Step 4
Heat oil in a wok over medium heat for deep frying.
Step 5
Roll the round dough ball into a round flat disk and lower into the hot oil. Repeat with remaining dough.
Step 6
Cook the mathri for about 20-25 minutes while flipping in between until golden brown and crisp.
Step 7
Once cooked, strain the mathri onto a plate lined with a paper towel and keep aside to cool.
Step 8
Once cooled, serve with your favourite pickle or store in an airtight container for later use.