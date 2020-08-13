Mathri or Matthi is a Rajasthani snack from the northern part of India, which is made with dough prepared using refined flour (maida), oil and a little bit of water. This Mathri recipe by Cooktube is seasoned with salt and ajwain (carom seeds) to give a distinct flavour. It is flaky, soft and crunchy which is best enjoyed with any type of pickle. It is a staple tea-time snack and can be stored for days without going bad. Do try this easy mathri recipe and enjoy with your cup of tea. Also Read - Lemon Rice Recipe: This Simple Dish Can be Made in 15 Minutes, Just Follow The Steps Given

For more on how to make it at home, check out the video below.

Recipe:

Preparation Time: 30min

Cook Time: 25min

Ready Time: 55min

Servings: 5-6

Ingredients:

1 ½ Cups Refined Flour (Maida)

⅓ Cup Sooji (Semolina)

Salt to taste

1 Tsp Ajwain (Carom Seeds)

¼ Cup Vegetable Oil + for frying

Water as required

How to Make:

Step 1

In a large bowl, add flour, sooji, salt and ajwain. Mix well, add ¼ cup oil and crumble using your hands.

Step 2

Once the oil is combined well, add water little by little and knead into a hard dough. Cover and keep aside to rest for 20 minutes.

Step 3

After 20 minutes, transfer the dough to a working surface and knead for a few seconds. Pinch a small portion out of the dough (the size of a small lemon) and make a small dough ball.

Step 4

Heat oil in a wok over medium heat for deep frying.

Step 5

Roll the round dough ball into a round flat disk and lower into the hot oil. Repeat with remaining dough.

Step 6

Cook the mathri for about 20-25 minutes while flipping in between until golden brown and crisp.

Step 7

Once cooked, strain the mathri onto a plate lined with a paper towel and keep aside to cool.

Step 8

Once cooled, serve with your favourite pickle or store in an airtight container for later use.