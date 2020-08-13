Mishti Doi, which translates to ‘sweet curd’ or yogurt, is a native dessert from the state of Bengal in India. This Mishti Doi recipe by Cooktube can be made with both sugar or jaggery and has a creamy texture because of the milk. Milk is first boiled with sugar and mixed in with caramel made from sugar. The milk and caramel mix is left to cool for a few minutes until it becomes warm and a few tablespoons of curd is added for the mix to ferment overnight in clay pots and set to form a creamy Bengali mishti doi. Do try this easy Mishti Doi recipe and enjoy with your family and friends. Also Read - Lemon Rice Recipe: This Simple Dish Can be Made in 15 Minutes, Just Follow The Steps Given
Check out the video below for more on how to make it at home. Also Read - Lemon Iced Tea Recipe: Feeling Thirsty? Try Out This Refreshing Drink Which is Easy to Make
Recipe:
Preparation Time: 5min
Cook Time: 10min
Ready Time: 15min
Servings: 6 Also Read - Keto Cauliflower Rice Recipe: Try Out This Dish That Comes With a Twist
Ingredients:
500ml Milk
¼ Cup + ¼ Cup Sugar
2 Tbsp Curd
Nuts for garnish
How to Make:
Step 1
Heat milk in a saucepan over medium heat and bring to the boil. Add ¼ cup sugar, mix well and remove from heat. Keep aside.
Step 2
In another saucepan, add the remaining sugar and heat over medium heat to form a dark caramel. Remove from heat and add slowly to the milk. Mix well.
Step 3
Once the milk becomes a little cool, add the curd to the milk mixture, mix well and transfer the mishti doi to clay bowl.
Step 4
Cover and keep overnight in a warm corner.
Step 5
Once set, garnish with nuts and serve chilled.