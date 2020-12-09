Mughlai Chicken is a popular North Indian Non-Vegetarian curry recipe. Mughlai Chicken is known for its creaminess and rich taste. Mughalai Chicken is an easy recipe to cook, and the key ingredients are Cashew, Ghee, Garlic, Ginger, Onion, Fresh Cream and a whole lot of Indian spices. Mughalai Chicken can be cooked in 45 minutes, and it is best to eat along with Rotis/Chapti/Pulkha/Any Indian Breads. Also Read - 7 Best Foods To Eat In Winter Season To Stay Healthy And Fit

Watch the recipe for the best Mughlai Chicken here: Also Read - 5 Cancer Causing Foods You Should Avoid Consuming On Regular Basis

Also Read - Learn How To Make Squid Fry In Just 20 Minutes

Recipe:

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 30 min

Ready Time: 45 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Chicken (with bone) – 500 gram

Cashew Nuts – 12 nos

Water – ½ Cups + ½ Cup + 1 ½ Cup

Ghee – 1 tbsp + 2 tbsp

Onion (thinly sliced) – 4 nos

Garlic – 6 cloves

Ginger – 1 inch

Green Chilli – 3 nos

Bay Leaf – 1 no

Cinnamon – 1 inch

Cardamom – 3 nos

Cloves – 3 nos

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Kashmiri Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Garam Masala Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – ½ tsp + ¾ tsp

Fresh Cream – 2 tbsp

How to Make Mughlai Chicken:

1. Take the thinly sliced onions in a bowl, add ½ tsp of salt, mix well and let it rest for 5 minutes.

2. In a saucepan, add ½ cup of water and cashews. Cook for 3 mins

3. In a pan, add 1 tbsp of ghee. Once the ghee is hot, add the onions after squeezing excess water and stir fry. Keep stirring the onions until they turn dark brown in colour.

4. Once the onions are browned, transfer them to a mixer grinder along with the cooked cashew nuts, garlic, ginger, green chillies and ¼ cup of water. Grind this into a smooth paste.

5. Add 2 tbsp of ghee to a Kadai. Add Bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamom and cloves. Saute for a minute.

6. Add the onion paste and cook for 5 minutes on medium heat.

7. Add the powdered spices (turmeric, coriander, Kashmiri chilli, garam masala), salt and saute for another 3 minutes.

8. Add the cleaned and washed chicken. Add 1 ½ Cup of water. Cover and cook the chicken for 10 mins stirring occasionally.

9. Open the lid and cook for another 3 mins or until the gravy reaches desired consistency.

10. Add cream, simmer for a couple of minutes and switch off the flame. Remove from the heat and serve hot with Parathas, Naan, Roti or Jeera Rice.