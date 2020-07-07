As the name suggests, this dish involves chicken in the form of tikka with a sprinkle of alcohol added to it. The Murg Sharabi Tikka recipe brought to you by Cooktube is easy and quick to make at home. Also Read - Mango Sorbet Recipe: Dreaming of Sorbet? Here's How You Can Easily Make it at Home
Do watch the video below for a step by step view of the preparation.
Recipe:
Serves: 2
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 15 mins
Total time: 25 mins
What All You Need:
250g Boneless Chicken, cut into pieces
⅓ Cup Hung Curd
Salt and Pepper to taste
½ Tbsp Red Chilli Powder
¼ Tsp Turmeric
¾ Tsp Garam Masala
1 Tbsp Ginger-Garlic Paste
¾ Tbsp Mustard Oil
30ml Whiskey
Oil, to cook
Coriander, for garnish
How to Make:
Step 1
In a bowl, add curd, salt, pepper, red chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala, ginger-garlic paste, mustard oil and whiskey. Mix well and add chicken.
Step 2
Coat the chicken pieces well in the marinade, cover and let it marinate overnight in the refrigerator.
Step 3
In a non-stick pan, heat oil over medium heat and add the marinated chicken pieces. Cook for 12-15 minutes while turning in intervals.
Step 4
Once cooked, transfer the Murg Sharabi Tikka onto a serving platter, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with mint chutney.