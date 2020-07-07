As the name suggests, this dish involves chicken in the form of tikka with a sprinkle of alcohol added to it. The Murg Sharabi Tikka recipe brought to you by Cooktube is easy and quick to make at home. Also Read - Mango Sorbet Recipe: Dreaming of Sorbet? Here's How You Can Easily Make it at Home

Do watch the video below for a step by step view of the preparation.

Recipe:

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 15 mins

Total time: 25 mins

What All You Need:

250g Boneless Chicken, cut into pieces

⅓ Cup Hung Curd

Salt and Pepper to taste

½ Tbsp Red Chilli Powder

¼ Tsp Turmeric

¾ Tsp Garam Masala

1 Tbsp Ginger-Garlic Paste

¾ Tbsp Mustard Oil

30ml Whiskey

Oil, to cook

Coriander, for garnish

How to Make:

Step 1

In a bowl, add curd, salt, pepper, red chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala, ginger-garlic paste, mustard oil and whiskey. Mix well and add chicken.

Step 2

Coat the chicken pieces well in the marinade, cover and let it marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

Step 3

In a non-stick pan, heat oil over medium heat and add the marinated chicken pieces. Cook for 12-15 minutes while turning in intervals.

Step 4

Once cooked, transfer the Murg Sharabi Tikka onto a serving platter, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with mint chutney.