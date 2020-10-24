Mushroom pepper fry is also known as mushroom salt & pepper is an easy and quick to cook mushroom recipe. To make mushroom pepper fry, you need to coat the mushrooms in a mixture of corn flour, and maida and then deep-fry them. Then, the fried mushrooms are cooked with onions, spices, and soya sauce and it is served hot as an appetizer. Mushroom pepper fry can be cooked well under 30 minutes. Also Read - Matar Paneer Gravy Recipe: Here's How You to Make This Delicious Vegetarian Dish at Home
Preparation Time: 10 min
Cooking Time: 15 min
Ready Time: 25 min
Servings: 2
Ingredients
Batter:
Maida – 3 tbsp
Corn Flour – 3 tbsp
Salt – ½ tsp
Pepper Powder – ½ tsp
Water – As needed
Other Ingredients:
Mushroom – 200 gram
Oil – 1 tbsp
Onion – 1 no
Garlic – 6 cloves
Green Chilli – 1 nos
Curry Leaves – 10 nos
Chilli Powder – ½ tsp
Garam Masala – ¼ tsp
Water – 2 tbsp
Soy Sauce – 2 tsp
Pepper Powder – 1 tsp
Salt – To taste
How to Prepare Mushroom Pepper Fry
1. Prepare a lump-free batter with Corn Flour, Maida, Salt and Pepper, and some water.
2. Add chopped mushrooms to this.
3. Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Once the oil is hot, deep fry the mushrooms until they turn crispy. Set this aside.
4. In a stir-frying pan, heat oil, add finely chopped garlic and onion. Stir fry for a minute.
5. Add Green chilli, Curry leaves, Chilli powder, Garam Masala powder, Salt, Soy sauce, and 2 tbsp of water.
6. Add deep-fried mushrooms and toss.
7. Add pepper powder and stir fry for 30 seconds and remove from heat.
8. Serve hot as an appetizer.