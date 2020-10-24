Mushroom pepper fry is also known as mushroom salt & pepper is an easy and quick to cook mushroom recipe. To make mushroom pepper fry, you need to coat the mushrooms in a mixture of corn flour, and maida and then deep-fry them. Then, the fried mushrooms are cooked with onions, spices, and soya sauce and it is served hot as an appetizer. Mushroom pepper fry can be cooked well under 30 minutes. Also Read - Matar Paneer Gravy Recipe: Here's How You to Make This Delicious Vegetarian Dish at Home

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 25 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Batter:

Maida – 3 tbsp

Corn Flour – 3 tbsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Pepper Powder – ½ tsp

Water – As needed

Other Ingredients:

Mushroom – 200 gram

Oil – 1 tbsp

Onion – 1 no

Garlic – 6 cloves

Green Chilli – 1 nos

Curry Leaves – 10 nos

Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Garam Masala – ¼ tsp

Water – 2 tbsp

Soy Sauce – 2 tsp

Pepper Powder – 1 tsp

Salt – To taste

How to Prepare Mushroom Pepper Fry

1. Prepare a lump-free batter with Corn Flour, Maida, Salt and Pepper, and some water.

2. Add chopped mushrooms to this.

3. Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Once the oil is hot, deep fry the mushrooms until they turn crispy. Set this aside.

4. In a stir-frying pan, heat oil, add finely chopped garlic and onion. Stir fry for a minute.

5. Add Green chilli, Curry leaves, Chilli powder, Garam Masala powder, Salt, Soy sauce, and 2 tbsp of water.

6. Add deep-fried mushrooms and toss.

7. Add pepper powder and stir fry for 30 seconds and remove from heat.

8. Serve hot as an appetizer.