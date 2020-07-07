Lebanese food is known to have one of most amazing dips and one of them is Mutabbal, which is also known as Arabic Eggplant Dip. Yes, you heard it right. This Cooktube recipe will have you turning your regular brinjal into a delicious dip which can be served with pita bread or alongside a main dish. Also Read - Murg Sharabi Tikka Recipe: Follow The Steps Given to Make This Dish That Includes a Twist

Take a look at the video below for more on how to make it. Also Read - Masala Mutton Chops Recipe: Make This Mouthwatering Dish at Home by Following The Given Steps

Recipe:

Serves: 6-8

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 30 mins

Total time: 35 mins Also Read - Lamb Bulgogi Recipe: This Korean Style Dish is a Definite Must Try And Easy to Make Too

What All You Need:

2 Eggplants, halved lengthwise

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil + more to drizzle

2 Garlic Cloves, minced

3 Tablespoons Lemon Juice

¼ Cup Tahini

½ Cup Thick Yoghurt

Salt to taste

Chopped Parsley, for garnish

Pomegranate Seeds, for garnish

Toasted Pita Bread, to serve

How to Make:

Step 1

Place the halved eggplants on a baking tray, drizzle olive oil on all sides of the eggplants and bake for 30 minutes at 200°C (400°F) in the oven.

Step 2

Once cooked, remove from oven and scoop out all the flesh from inside the eggplants and place on a cutting board. Discard the skin. Mince the eggplant flesh with a knife to form a rough paste and transfer to a bowl.

Step 3

Next, add garlic, 1 tbsp olive oil, lemon juice, tahini, yoghurt and salt to taste to the eggplants and mix well.

Step 4

Now, transfer the dip to a serving plate, and garnish with chopped parsley & pomegranate seeds. Drizzle a little bit of olive oil and serve with toasted pita bread.