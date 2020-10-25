Mutton Biryani is considered a delight for all non-vegetarian lovers. Each region of India has its unique style of Biryani. This is a Tamilnadu style Mutton Biryani made with Seeraga Samba rice and it is dum cooked. Seeraga Samba rice has many health benefits and it also provides an authentic taste to the Biryani. Dum cooking is done by sealing the pot with Chapati dough or aluminum foil to prevent steam and heat from going out of the pot. It imparts great flavor and taste to the Biryani. Check out Mutton Biryani’s detailed recipe below. Also Read - Mushroom Pepper Fry Recipe: Here's How to Make This Appetizer



Preparation Time: 20 min

Cooking Time: 50 min

Ready Time: 70 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Biryani Masala:

Cinnamon – 1 inch

Cloves – 6 nos

Cardamom – 3 nos

Star Anise – ½ no

Mace – 2 nos

Jeera – ½ tsp

Mutton Masala:

Fennel Seeds – ½ tsp

Jeera – ½ tsp

Cinnamon – ½ inch

Cloves – 3 nos

Star Anise – ½ no

Other Ingredients:

Mutton – 500 grams

Groundnut Oil – 5 tbsp

Coconut Oil – 1 tbsp

Ghee – 5 tbsp

Bay Leaf – 2 nos

Shallots – 15 nos

Onion – 1 no

Garlic Paste – 2 tbsp

Ginger Paste – 1 tbsp

Green Chilli – 3 nos

Lemon Juice – 2 tsp

Chilli Powder – 2 tsp

Coriander Powder – 3 tsp

Mint leaves – 1 Cup

Coriander leaves – ¼ Cup

Curd – ¼ Cup

Seeraga Samba Rice – 500 grams ( 2 ¾ Cup)

Salt – To Taste

Water – 8 Cups

How to Prepare Mutton Biryani

1. Dry Roast and grind the spices under biryani masala and keep aside.

2. In a mixer grinder grind all the ingredients mentioned under Mutton Masala with some water into a paste.

3. Wash and Soak the Seeraga samba rice for 30 minutes

4. In a biryani pot, add the Groundnut oil and Coconut oil

Add bay leaf, shallots, and onion to the biryani pot. Fry until the onions turn golden brown.

5. Add Slit green chilli, lemon juice, ginger paste, garlic paste and cook until the raw smell leaves.

6. Add Ghee, prepared biryani masala, chilli powder, coriander powder, prepared mutton masala paste in the same order and cook for a couple of minutes.

7. Add curd, salt, mint leaves and coriander leaves to the pot. Cook for a further 2 minutes.

8. Add the mutton pieces and cook for 20 minutes adding 2 Cups of water. The gravy would become thick by the time the mutton is cooked.

9. Now once the mutton is cooked, add the soaked rice and 6 cups of water (1:2 Rice to Water Ratio in case of Seeraga Samba Rice).

10. Simmer this until most of the water is absorbed by the rice. At this point, seal the pot with chapati dough or aluminium foil to prevent steam and heat from going out of the pot.

11. Simmer this closed pot for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes turn off the heat.

Let the biryani rest for another 15 minutes before the pot seal is broken. This will help in finishing off the cooking process.

12. Now open the pan, fluff the rice and serve hot with Raita.