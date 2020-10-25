Mutton Biryani is considered a delight for all non-vegetarian lovers. Each region of India has its unique style of Biryani. This is a Tamilnadu style Mutton Biryani made with Seeraga Samba rice and it is dum cooked. Seeraga Samba rice has many health benefits and it also provides an authentic taste to the Biryani. Dum cooking is done by sealing the pot with Chapati dough or aluminum foil to prevent steam and heat from going out of the pot. It imparts great flavor and taste to the Biryani. Check out Mutton Biryani’s detailed recipe below. Also Read - Mushroom Pepper Fry Recipe: Here's How to Make This Appetizer
Preparation Time: 20 min
Cooking Time: 50 min
Ready Time: 70 min
Ingredients
Biryani Masala:
Cinnamon – 1 inch
Cloves – 6 nos
Cardamom – 3 nos
Star Anise – ½ no
Mace – 2 nos
Jeera – ½ tsp
Mutton Masala:
Fennel Seeds – ½ tsp
Jeera – ½ tsp
Cinnamon – ½ inch
Cloves – 3 nos
Star Anise – ½ no
Other Ingredients:
Mutton – 500 grams
Groundnut Oil – 5 tbsp
Coconut Oil – 1 tbsp
Ghee – 5 tbsp
Bay Leaf – 2 nos
Shallots – 15 nos
Onion – 1 no
Garlic Paste – 2 tbsp
Ginger Paste – 1 tbsp
Green Chilli – 3 nos
Lemon Juice – 2 tsp
Chilli Powder – 2 tsp
Coriander Powder – 3 tsp
Mint leaves – 1 Cup
Coriander leaves – ¼ Cup
Curd – ¼ Cup
Seeraga Samba Rice – 500 grams ( 2 ¾ Cup)
Salt – To Taste
Water – 8 Cups
How to Prepare Mutton Biryani
1. Dry Roast and grind the spices under biryani masala and keep aside.
2. In a mixer grinder grind all the ingredients mentioned under Mutton Masala with some water into a paste.
3. Wash and Soak the Seeraga samba rice for 30 minutes
4. In a biryani pot, add the Groundnut oil and Coconut oil
Add bay leaf, shallots, and onion to the biryani pot. Fry until the onions turn golden brown.
5. Add Slit green chilli, lemon juice, ginger paste, garlic paste and cook until the raw smell leaves.
6. Add Ghee, prepared biryani masala, chilli powder, coriander powder, prepared mutton masala paste in the same order and cook for a couple of minutes.
7. Add curd, salt, mint leaves and coriander leaves to the pot. Cook for a further 2 minutes.
8. Add the mutton pieces and cook for 20 minutes adding 2 Cups of water. The gravy would become thick by the time the mutton is cooked.
9. Now once the mutton is cooked, add the soaked rice and 6 cups of water (1:2 Rice to Water Ratio in case of Seeraga Samba Rice).
10. Simmer this until most of the water is absorbed by the rice. At this point, seal the pot with chapati dough or aluminium foil to prevent steam and heat from going out of the pot.
11. Simmer this closed pot for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes turn off the heat.
Let the biryani rest for another 15 minutes before the pot seal is broken. This will help in finishing off the cooking process.
12. Now open the pan, fluff the rice and serve hot with Raita.