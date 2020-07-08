Straight from the royal kitchens of Hyderabad, this Mutton Biryani recipe by Cooktube is a legend in itself. The slow cooking process is what makes this dish stand out, and it has made itself a household name not only in India but many parts of the world. Also Read - Murg Sharabi Tikka Recipe: Follow The Steps Given to Make This Dish That Includes a Twist

Watch the video for a step by step process on how to prepare and make this delicious dish at home.

Recipe:

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 1 hr

Total time: 1 hr 15 mins

What All You Need:

2 Tbsp Raw Papaya Paste

1 Tbsp Ginger-Garlic Paste

¼ Cup Curd

Salt to taste

1 ½ Tsp Red Chilli Powder

1 ¼ Tsp Garam Masala

¼ Tsp Turmeric

1 Tsp Cumin Powder

2 Tsp Coriander Powder

1 Bay Leaf

½ Tsp Cumin Seeds

2 Cinnamon Sticks

2 Black Cardamom

6 Cloves

10 Peppercorns

¼ Tsp Nutmeg Powder

500g Mutton, cut into pieces

4 Tsp + 3 Tbsp Oil

Water as required

250g Basmati Rice

4 Green Chillies, cut into pieces

5 Tsp Saffron Water

1 ½ Tbsp Coriander, chopped

2 Tbsp Mint Leaves, chopped + for garnish

1 ½ Tbsp Ghee

⅓ Cup Fried Onions + for garnish

Raita, to serve

How to Make:

Step 1

In a bowl, add papaya paste, ginger-garlic paste, curd, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric, cumin powder, coriander powder, bay leaf, cumin seeds, cinnamon sticks, cardamom, cloves, peppercorns and nutmeg. Mix well.

Step 2

Add mutton and mix well to coat evenly. Drizzle 2 tsp oil over the mutton, mix again, cover and marinate for 30 minutes.

Step 3

In the meantime, add water into a deep pot and bring to the boil. Add remaining 2 tsp oil, salt and rice to the boiling water. Mix well, cover and cook for 7-8 minutes or until the rice is half cooked.

Step 4

Once the rice is half cooked, remove from heat and drain the water. Make sure not to cool the rice.

Step 5

In a pressure cooker, add 3 tbsp oil and marinated mutton. Sprinkle green chillies on top followed by boiled rice. Level the rice using a spatula.

Step 6

Now drizzle saffron water over the rice followed by coriander, mint leaves, ghee and fried onions. Place the pressure cooker on a stove, cover with lid, remove the whistle and turn the heat on medium-low. Cook for 45 minutes.

Step 7

After 45 minutes, remove from heat and let it sit for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, remove the lid and transfer the biryani into a serving plate.

Step 8

Garnish with mint leaves and fried onions. Serve hot with raita of your choice.