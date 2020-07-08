Straight from the royal kitchens of Hyderabad, this Mutton Biryani recipe by Cooktube is a legend in itself. The slow cooking process is what makes this dish stand out, and it has made itself a household name not only in India but many parts of the world. Also Read - Murg Sharabi Tikka Recipe: Follow The Steps Given to Make This Dish That Includes a Twist
Watch the video for a step by step process on how to prepare and make this delicious dish at home. Also Read - Masala Mutton Chops Recipe: Make This Mouthwatering Dish at Home by Following The Given Steps
Recipe:
Serves: 4
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 1 hr
Total time: 1 hr 15 mins Also Read - Lamb Bulgogi Recipe: This Korean Style Dish is a Definite Must Try And Easy to Make Too
What All You Need:
2 Tbsp Raw Papaya Paste
1 Tbsp Ginger-Garlic Paste
¼ Cup Curd
Salt to taste
1 ½ Tsp Red Chilli Powder
1 ¼ Tsp Garam Masala
¼ Tsp Turmeric
1 Tsp Cumin Powder
2 Tsp Coriander Powder
1 Bay Leaf
½ Tsp Cumin Seeds
2 Cinnamon Sticks
2 Black Cardamom
6 Cloves
10 Peppercorns
¼ Tsp Nutmeg Powder
500g Mutton, cut into pieces
4 Tsp + 3 Tbsp Oil
Water as required
250g Basmati Rice
4 Green Chillies, cut into pieces
5 Tsp Saffron Water
1 ½ Tbsp Coriander, chopped
2 Tbsp Mint Leaves, chopped + for garnish
1 ½ Tbsp Ghee
⅓ Cup Fried Onions + for garnish
Raita, to serve
How to Make:
Step 1
In a bowl, add papaya paste, ginger-garlic paste, curd, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric, cumin powder, coriander powder, bay leaf, cumin seeds, cinnamon sticks, cardamom, cloves, peppercorns and nutmeg. Mix well.
Step 2
Add mutton and mix well to coat evenly. Drizzle 2 tsp oil over the mutton, mix again, cover and marinate for 30 minutes.
Step 3
In the meantime, add water into a deep pot and bring to the boil. Add remaining 2 tsp oil, salt and rice to the boiling water. Mix well, cover and cook for 7-8 minutes or until the rice is half cooked.
Step 4
Once the rice is half cooked, remove from heat and drain the water. Make sure not to cool the rice.
Step 5
In a pressure cooker, add 3 tbsp oil and marinated mutton. Sprinkle green chillies on top followed by boiled rice. Level the rice using a spatula.
Step 6
Now drizzle saffron water over the rice followed by coriander, mint leaves, ghee and fried onions. Place the pressure cooker on a stove, cover with lid, remove the whistle and turn the heat on medium-low. Cook for 45 minutes.
Step 7
After 45 minutes, remove from heat and let it sit for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, remove the lid and transfer the biryani into a serving plate.
Step 8
Garnish with mint leaves and fried onions. Serve hot with raita of your choice.