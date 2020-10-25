Mutton Kola Urundai is a popular South Indian non-vegetarian dish. Mutton Kola Urundai is also known as Mutton Keema Balls. Kola Urundai is made with minced meat and traditional ground masala paste. The masala paste includes a wide variety of Indian spices, which adds up the needed spiciness for the Mutton Kola Urundai. Mutton Kola Urundai is served as an appetizer for lunch and sometimes Curries are also made with Mutton Kola Urundai. Watch a detailed recipe of Mutton Kola Urundai below. Also Read - Mushroom Pepper Fry Recipe: Here's How to Make This Appetizer
Recipe
Preparation Time: 20 min
Cooking Time: 15 min
Ready Time: 35 min
Servings: 4
Ingredients
Kola Masala Paste:
Coriander Seeds – 2 tsp
Fennel Seeds – 1 tsp
Cinnamon – 1 inch
Cloves – 2 no
Cardamom – 1 no
Poppy Seeds – 2 tsp
Dried Red Chilli – 6 nos
Curry Leaves – 20 nos
Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp
Ginger – 1 inch
Garlic – 5 cloves
Shallots – 8 nos
Coconut (grated) – ½ Cup
Salt – 1 tsp
Water – 5 tbsp
Other Ingredients:
Mutton (minced) – 250 grams
Fried Gram – 1 Cup
Oil – To Deep Fry
How to Prepare Mutton Kola Urundai
1. Grind the fried gram dal into a fine powder using a mixer grinder.
2. Grind all the ingredients mentioned under Kola Masala Paste into a fine paste using a mixer grinder.
3. In a pan, add the minced mutton meat and cook without adding oil or water. The water coming out of the meat will be good enough. Cook the meat until all the water is evaporated and the meat browns. Should take around 4 mins.
4. Grind the meat in a mixer grinder.
5. In a mixing bowl, add the cooked and ground meat, kola masala paste and powdered fried gram dal. Mix everything together to form a soft dough.
6. Apply a little oil on your hands. Make small round balls of the kola mixture.
7. Heat oil in a deep frying pan, On medium heat fry the kola balls for 3 mins.
8. Serve hot as an appetizer.