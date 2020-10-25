Mutton Kola Urundai is a popular South Indian non-vegetarian dish. Mutton Kola Urundai is also known as Mutton Keema Balls. Kola Urundai is made with minced meat and traditional ground masala paste. The masala paste includes a wide variety of Indian spices, which adds up the needed spiciness for the Mutton Kola Urundai. Mutton Kola Urundai is served as an appetizer for lunch and sometimes Curries are also made with Mutton Kola Urundai. Watch a detailed recipe of Mutton Kola Urundai below. Also Read - Mushroom Pepper Fry Recipe: Here's How to Make This Appetizer



Preparation Time: 20 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 35 min

Ingredients

Kola Masala Paste:

Coriander Seeds – 2 tsp

Fennel Seeds – 1 tsp

Cinnamon – 1 inch

Cloves – 2 no

Cardamom – 1 no

Poppy Seeds – 2 tsp

Dried Red Chilli – 6 nos

Curry Leaves – 20 nos

Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp

Ginger – 1 inch

Garlic – 5 cloves

Shallots – 8 nos

Coconut (grated) – ½ Cup

Salt – 1 tsp

Water – 5 tbsp

Other Ingredients:

Mutton (minced) – 250 grams

Fried Gram – 1 Cup

Oil – To Deep Fry

How to Prepare Mutton Kola Urundai

1. Grind the fried gram dal into a fine powder using a mixer grinder.

2. Grind all the ingredients mentioned under Kola Masala Paste into a fine paste using a mixer grinder.

3. In a pan, add the minced mutton meat and cook without adding oil or water. The water coming out of the meat will be good enough. Cook the meat until all the water is evaporated and the meat browns. Should take around 4 mins.

4. Grind the meat in a mixer grinder.

5. In a mixing bowl, add the cooked and ground meat, kola masala paste and powdered fried gram dal. Mix everything together to form a soft dough.

6. Apply a little oil on your hands. Make small round balls of the kola mixture.

7. Heat oil in a deep frying pan, On medium heat fry the kola balls for 3 mins.

8. Serve hot as an appetizer.