Mutton Kuzhambu is one of the most famous Non-Vegetarian curry recipes from Tamilnadu. Mutton Kuzhambu or Mutton Curry is made by dry roasting and grinding Indian spices, and then the tender Mutton pieces are sauteed in a pan along with a wide range of Ingredients giving the Mutton Kuzhambu an authentic taste. But the awesomely tasty Curry makes it all worthwhile. Mutton Kuzhambu is best to eat along with Rice/Idly/Dosai.
Watch the recipe for the best Mutton Kuzhambu here:
Preparation Time: 15 min
Cooking Time: 55 min
Ready Time: 70 min
Servings: 3
Ingredients
Mutton (with bone) – 500 grams
Dry Roast and Grind:
Coriander Seeds – 3 tbsp
Cumin Seeds – 1 tbsp
Fennel Seeds – 2 tsp
Black Peppercorns – 2 tsp
Dried Red Chilli – 10 nos
Saute and Grind:
Gingelly Oil – 2 tbsp
Shallots – ½ Cup (100 grams)
Garlic – 6 cloves
Ginger – 1 ½ inch
Curry Leaves – 10 nos
Coconut (grated) – ¼ Cup
Water – 1 ½ Cups
Other Ingredients:
Gingelly Oil – ¼ Cup
Bay Leaf – 1 no
Cinnamon – 1 inch
Cardamom – 4 nos
Cloves – 4 nos
Star Anise – 2 nos
Stone Flower (Kalpasi) – ½ tsp
Shallots (sliced) – ½ Cup (100 grams)
Garlic – 6 cloves
Curry leaves – 10 nos
Tomato – 3 nos
Salt – 1 ¾ tsp
Turmeric Powder – 1 tsp
Water – 1 Cup + 3 Cups
Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp
How to Make Mutton Kuzhambu:
1. Heat a pan, add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black peppercorns and dried red chilli. Dry roast them until aromatic and let them cool.
2. Heat oil in a pan, add shallots and saute till it gets translucent.
3. Add garlic, ginger, curry leaves and saute for a minute.
4. Add the grated coconut and saute for a minute.
5. In a mixer grinder, add the dry roasted ingredients as well as the sauteed shallot-coconut mixture, add 1 ½ cup of water and grind it into a smooth paste.
6. In another pan, add Gingelly oil. Once the oil is hot, add Bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, Star Anise and Stone Flower for tempering.
7. Once the spices emit aroma, add shallots, garlic and continue to saute until the shallots turn golden brown. Add the curry leaves.
8. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until the tomatoes are mushy.
9. Add the cleaned and washed mutton pieces. Add salt and turmeric powder. Mix well.
10. Add 1 Cup of water, cover and cook for 20 mins or until the mutton is half cooked.
11. Add the ground masala paste to the pan. Add 3 cups of water.
12. Cover and simmer for 25 mins on until the mutton is fully cooked and the Kuzhambu reaches the desired consistency.
13. Add chopped coriander leaves and remove from heat.
14. Serve hot with Rice/Idli/Dosa.