Mutton Kuzhambu is one of the most famous Non-Vegetarian curry recipes from Tamilnadu. Mutton Kuzhambu or Mutton Curry is made by dry roasting and grinding Indian spices, and then the tender Mutton pieces are sauteed in a pan along with a wide range of Ingredients giving the Mutton Kuzhambu an authentic taste. But the awesomely tasty Curry makes it all worthwhile. Mutton Kuzhambu is best to eat along with Rice/Idly/Dosai.

Watch the recipe for the best Mutton Kuzhambu here:

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 55 min

Ready Time: 70 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

Mutton (with bone) – 500 grams

Dry Roast and Grind:

Coriander Seeds – 3 tbsp

Cumin Seeds – 1 tbsp

Fennel Seeds – 2 tsp

Black Peppercorns – 2 tsp

Dried Red Chilli – 10 nos

Saute and Grind:

Gingelly Oil – 2 tbsp

Shallots – ½ Cup (100 grams)

Garlic – 6 cloves

Ginger – 1 ½ inch

Curry Leaves – 10 nos

Coconut (grated) – ¼ Cup

Water – 1 ½ Cups

Other Ingredients:

Gingelly Oil – ¼ Cup

Bay Leaf – 1 no

Cinnamon – 1 inch

Cardamom – 4 nos

Cloves – 4 nos

Star Anise – 2 nos

Stone Flower (Kalpasi) – ½ tsp

Shallots (sliced) – ½ Cup (100 grams)

Garlic – 6 cloves

Curry leaves – 10 nos

Tomato – 3 nos

Salt – 1 ¾ tsp

Turmeric Powder – 1 tsp

Water – 1 Cup + 3 Cups

Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp

How to Make Mutton Kuzhambu:

1. Heat a pan, add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black peppercorns and dried red chilli. Dry roast them until aromatic and let them cool.

2. Heat oil in a pan, add shallots and saute till it gets translucent.

3. Add garlic, ginger, curry leaves and saute for a minute.

4. Add the grated coconut and saute for a minute.

5. In a mixer grinder, add the dry roasted ingredients as well as the sauteed shallot-coconut mixture, add 1 ½ cup of water and grind it into a smooth paste.

6. In another pan, add Gingelly oil. Once the oil is hot, add Bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, Star Anise and Stone Flower for tempering.

7. Once the spices emit aroma, add shallots, garlic and continue to saute until the shallots turn golden brown. Add the curry leaves.

8. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until the tomatoes are mushy.

9. Add the cleaned and washed mutton pieces. Add salt and turmeric powder. Mix well.

10. Add 1 Cup of water, cover and cook for 20 mins or until the mutton is half cooked.

11. Add the ground masala paste to the pan. Add 3 cups of water.

12. Cover and simmer for 25 mins on until the mutton is fully cooked and the Kuzhambu reaches the desired consistency.

13. Add chopped coriander leaves and remove from heat.

14. Serve hot with Rice/Idli/Dosa.