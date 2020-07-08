Mutton Rogan Josh is a spicy Rajasthani style meat preparation made with a lot of red chillies. Rajasthani people believe that eating dry red chillies helps them beat the scorching heat of the desert. You could make this dish at home using this recipe by Cooktube. Also Read - Mutton Biryani Recipe: Just Follow The Given Steps to Make This Delicious Dish at Home

Check out the video below for a step by step view on how to prepare and make it.

Recipe:

Serves: 3-4

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 1 hr

Total time: 1 hr 10 mins

What All You Need:

500g Mutton on the bone

500g Onion, sliced

3 Tbsp Oil

2 Bay Leaves

3 Black Cardamoms

6 Cloves

2-3 Cinnamon Sticks

Water as required

1 Tbsp Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder

¼ Tsp Ginger Powder

¼ Tsp Fennel Powder (Saunf)

1 Tbsp Ginger-Garlic Paste

2 Tbsp Thick Curd, whisked

Pinch of Nutmeg

Salt to taste

Coriander, for garnish

How to Make:

Step 1

In a deep pan, heat oil over medium heat and add bay leaves, black cardamom, cloves and cinnamon. Saute for a few seconds and add the onions.

Step 2

Cook the onions for 20 minutes while stirring in between until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for 30 seconds.

Step 3

Add mutton to the brown onion mix and brown for 5-7 minutes. Add water such that it covers the mutton fully. Add salt to taste, give it a nice stir, cover and cook for 25-30 minutes, until tender.

Step 4

In the meantime, add red chilli to a small bowl and add a couple of tablespoons of water to it. Mix well and keep aside.

Step 5

After 25 minutes, remove cover and check if it is done. Add the chilli mix to the mutton and mix well. Add ginger powder, fennel powder, nutmeg and curd. Mix well. Add a little water if required.

Step 6

Taste and adjust seasoning.

Step 7

Once cooked, transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with coriander and serve hot with rice or naan.