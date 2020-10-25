Mutton Sukka/Mutton Chukka Varuval is a traditional style mutton roast dish, made with tender mutton meat roasted with a mix of Indian spices. Mutton Sukka is a famous dish in Tamilnadu. Mutton Sukka is made by dry roasting the spices and then the Mutton is cooked with Shallots and whole spices. Usage of Gingelly oil gives a unique flavor to the dish. Mutton Sukka is best to taste along with rice & chapati. Here is the detailed recipe of Mutton Sukka. Also Read - Mushroom Pepper Fry Recipe: Here's How to Make This Appetizer

Also Read - Matar Paneer Gravy Recipe: Here's How You to Make This Delicious Vegetarian Dish at Home

Recipe Also Read - Mangalore Kori Sukka Recipe: Try Out This Delectable Dish at Home And Bring Great Flavours of The Konkan Coast

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 35 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Dry Roast and Grind:

Coriander Seeds – 1 ½ tsp

Red Chilli – 2 nos

Cumin Seeds – 1 tsp

Black Peppercorns – 1 ½ tsp

Other Ingredients:

Mutton – 500 grams

Gingelly Oil – 2 tbsp

Red Chilli – 2 nos

Bay Leaf – 1 no

Fennel Seeds – ¼ tsp

Cinnamon – 1 inch

Ginger Garlic Paste – 3 tsp

Shallots – 20 nos

Curry leaves – 10 nos

Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp

Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp

Coriander Powder- 1 tsp

Chilli Powder – ½ tsp1

Salt – To taste

Lemon Juice – 1 tsp

Water – 1 Cup

How to Prepare Mutton Sukka Recipe

Dry Roast and grind the ingredients mentioned under Dry Roast and Grind. Keep aside.

2. Pressure cook mutton pieces with 1 tsp Gingelly oil, ¼ tsp turmeric powder, 1tsp ginger garlic paste, salt and 1 Cup of Water for 10-12 whistles. Keep Aside.

3. In another pan heat Oil and add Red chilli, Cinnamon, Bay Leaf, Fennel Seeds and let the spices splutter for 30 seconds.

4. Add shallots, ginger garlic paste and cook for a few minutes.

5. Add Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, ¼ tsp of Turmeric powder and salt.

6. Add the mutton stock water(Water in the pressure cooker) to the pan and let the spices cook for 2 minutes.

7. Add the cooked mutton pieces and continue cooking. When most of the water is evaporated, add the grinded spice powder and roast the mutton till it is dry. Add curry leaves and lemon juice.

8. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with Rice.