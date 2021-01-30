Mutton Tawa Fry is a popular Non-Vegetarian starter recipe. The Mutton Tawa Fry is made with tender mutton chunks; the mutton pieces are cooked with aromatic Indian spices. First, the mutton pieces are boiled with the spices in a pressure cooker. In another Tawa, oil is added and onions, green chillis are cooked, once the Mutton is cooked, they are transferred into this Tawa and sauteed for seven minutes. Mutton Tawa Fry is best to eat as an appetizer. Also Read - Kerala Sambar Recipe: Make Delectable Varutharacha Sambhar at Home in Just 55 minutes- WATCH!

Recipe:

Cooking Time: 25 min

Ready Time: 35 min

Serving: 2

Preparation Time: 10 min

Ingredients:

To Cook the Mutton

Mutton (Boneless) – 250 grams

Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp

Kashmiri Chilli Powder – 1 tbsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp

Garam Masala Powder – ¼ tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Ginger Garlic Paste – 2 tsp

Oil – 2 tsp

Onion (thinly sliced) – 1 no

Curd – ¼ Cup

Water – ½ Cup

Tawa fry:

Oil – 1 tbsp

Onion (finely chopped) – 2 nos

Green Chilli – 2 nos

Curry Leaves – 10 nos

Salt – ½ tsp

Black Pepper Powder – 1 tsp

Garam Masala – ¼ tsp

How to Make Mutton Tawa Fry:

1. In a pan, heat 2 tsp of oil. Add the thinly sliced onions and continue to saute until the onions are golden brown and crispy. Set the yielded fried onions aside.

2. In a pressure cooker, add the washed and cleaned mutton pieces, turmeric powder, Kashmir chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, ginger-garlic paste, salt, fried onion, curd and water. Mix well.

3. Pressure cook the mutton for 6 whistles.

4. Once the pressure settles, open the pan and continue to cook on a medium flame until most of the water evaporates.

5. In another Tawa or pan, add oil, finely chopped onions, sliced green chilli, curry leaves and saute until the onions are translucent.

6. Add the pressure cooked mutton pieces with the water.

7. Continue to saute the mutton pieces on a medium flame for 7 mins.

8. Add the black pepper powder and garam masala powder. Cook for 2 mins.

9. Remove from the heat and serve as an appetizer.