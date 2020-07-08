Tea time in India usually involves a snack or two, and this Namak Pare recipe brought to you by Cooktube is just perfect for you to make at home. Also called Matar Pare, this flaky and crispy Indian snack is made with thin strips of dough seasoned with salt and carom seeds. Also Read - Mutton Rogan Josh Recipe: In The Mood For Rajasthani Food? Here's How You Can Make it at Home

You could also watch the video below for a step by step view on how to prepare and make it. Also Read - Mutton Biryani Recipe: Just Follow The Given Steps to Make This Delicious Dish at Home

Recipe:

Yield: 1 Bowl

Serves: 4-5

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 30 mins

Total time: 45 mins Also Read - Masala Mutton Chops Recipe: Make This Mouthwatering Dish at Home by Following The Given Steps

What All You Need:

1 ¾ Cup Flour

¼ Cup Sooji (Semolina)

¼ Cup Oil + for frying

Salt to taste

¾ Tsp Ajwain (Carom Seeds)

Water as required

How to Make:

Step 1

In a bowl add flour, sooji, salt, ajwain and oil. Mix well until crumbly. Add water little by little to knead into a hard dough.

Step 2

Cover the bowl and let the dough rest in a warm corner for 20 minutes.

Step 3

After 20 minutes, transfer the dough onto a work surface and roll into the shape of a log.

Step 4

Divide the log into 3 equal parts and roll into balls. Place the dough ball on a flat surface and roll until flat. Cut the flattened out dough into strips the size of fingers and keep aside. Repeat with remaining dough.

Step 5

Heat oil for deep frying in a wok on medium heat.

Step 6

Lower the dough strips into the hot oil and cook for 12-15 minutes in batches, until golden brown.

Step 7

Once cooked, drain onto a paper towel and let it cool. Once cooled, transfer to a bowl and serve with tea.