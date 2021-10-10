Navratri is known for desi dishes and homemade food. However, you cannot satiate hunger and cravings. You can dream of Chinese food in Navratri without going to the store!Also Read - Covid Guidelines Go For A Toss As Festival Season Begins; Social Distancing Compliance Hits New Low
Taking it to Instagram, Shalini Ranjan, the Millet coach, uploaded a post on homemade noodles and sauces. Shalini talking to Indianexpress, explained in steps on how to make saatvik sauces at home and relish this festive season. Also Read - Numerology of Navratri 2021: Understanding Significance of Each Day And How to Remove Negativity
Check out the Instagram Post Here:
Also Read - Gold Rate on Navratri: Check Gold Price in Your City Before Buying
Green Chilli Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 cup mint leaves
- 2 amlas deseeded
- 2-3 green chillies
- 2-inch ginger
- 1 tbsp pomegranate seeds powder
- Rock salt to taste
- Water as required
Method
- Thoroughly wash mint leaves and transfer them to a blender jar along with all ingredients except water.
- Pulse it twice and then add water as required.
- Blend it for a good 30 seconds.
Dark Sauce
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup jaggery
- ¼ cup water
- 2 tbsp ginger juliennes
- 1 tsp coconut aminos
- 1 tsp cold-pressed groundnut oil
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
Method
- In a pan, heat oil and add ginger juliennes.
- Add jaggery, water, red chilli and coconut aminos.
- Allow it to cook for 3-4 minutes on high flame. Turn the flame off. Add salt.
- Allow it to cool completely before adding to noodles.