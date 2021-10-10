Navratri is known for desi dishes and homemade food. However, you cannot satiate hunger and cravings. You can dream of Chinese food in Navratri without going to the store!Also Read - Covid Guidelines Go For A Toss As Festival Season Begins; Social Distancing Compliance Hits New Low

Taking it to Instagram, Shalini Ranjan, the Millet coach, uploaded a post on homemade noodles and sauces. Shalini talking to Indianexpress, explained in steps on how to make saatvik sauces at home and relish this festive season.

Check out the Instagram Post Here:

Green Chilli Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mint leaves
  • 2 amlas deseeded
  • 2-3 green chillies
  • 2-inch ginger
  • 1 tbsp pomegranate seeds powder
  • Rock salt to taste
  • Water as required

Method

  1. Thoroughly wash mint leaves and transfer them to a blender jar along with all ingredients except water.
  2. Pulse it twice and then add water as required.
  3. Blend it for a good 30 seconds.

Dark Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup jaggery
  • ¼ cup water
  • 2 tbsp ginger juliennes
  • 1 tsp coconut aminos
  • 1 tsp cold-pressed groundnut oil
  • 1 tsp red chilli powder

Method

  1. In a pan, heat oil and add ginger juliennes.
  2. Add jaggery, water, red chilli and coconut aminos.
  3. Allow it to cook for 3-4 minutes on high flame. Turn the flame off. Add salt.
  4. Allow it to cool completely before adding to noodles.