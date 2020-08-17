New potato spaghetti in white sauce is a scrumptious food that can leave you licking your fingers. If you are a lover of Italian food, you must try this easy to make recipe at home. All you need is a white sauce and some common kitchen ingredients. New potato spaghetti in white sauce can be a good option to have in dinner. You need just 30 minutes to prepare this spaghetti dish. Below, you can watch a step by step video of the recipe provided by the Cooktube. Also Read - Macaroni Salad Recipe: Try Out This Delicious Salad at Home
Preparation Time: 10min
Cook Time: 15min
Ready Time: 25min
Servings: 2
Ingredients
Butter: 2 Tbsp
Garlic (minced): 1 ½ Tsp
Flour: 1 Tbsp
Milk: 450ml
Salt & Pepper to taste
Dried Oregano: ½ Tsp
Baby Potatoes (boiled & halved): 6
Boiled Spaghetti: 2 ½ Cups
Parsley (for garnish)
How to Prepare
Step 1
Take a pan and add butter to it. Melt it over medium flame and then add garlic. Saute garlic for a few seconds and then add flour. Mix well and let them cook for a minute. Ensure that the flour does not turn brown.
Step 2
Next, add milk and keep stirring it to avoid lump formation. Bring the milk to boil and then add salt, pepper and oregano. Mix these ingredients well. Now, add potatoes and cook for around 8 minutes.
Step 3
Once the sauce starts to thicken, add spaghetti to it and toss gently. Cook for 2-3 minutes.
Step 4
The dish is ready to be served hot. Transfer it to a serving plate and garnish with parsley.