New potato spaghetti in white sauce is a scrumptious food that can leave you licking your fingers. If you are a lover of Italian food, you must try this easy to make recipe at home. All you need is a white sauce and some common kitchen ingredients. New potato spaghetti in white sauce can be a good option to have in dinner. You need just 30 minutes to prepare this spaghetti dish. Below, you can watch a step by step video of the recipe provided by the Cooktube.

Preparation Time: 10min

Cook Time: 15min

Ready Time: 25min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Butter: 2 Tbsp

Garlic (minced): 1 ½ Tsp

Flour: 1 Tbsp

Milk: 450ml

Salt & Pepper to taste

Dried Oregano: ½ Tsp

Baby Potatoes (boiled & halved): 6

Boiled Spaghetti: 2 ½ Cups

Parsley (for garnish)

How to Prepare

Step 1

Take a pan and add butter to it. Melt it over medium flame and then add garlic. Saute garlic for a few seconds and then add flour. Mix well and let them cook for a minute. Ensure that the flour does not turn brown.

Step 2

Next, add milk and keep stirring it to avoid lump formation. Bring the milk to boil and then add salt, pepper and oregano. Mix these ingredients well. Now, add potatoes and cook for around 8 minutes.

Step 3

Once the sauce starts to thicken, add spaghetti to it and toss gently. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

Step 4

The dish is ready to be served hot. Transfer it to a serving plate and garnish with parsley.