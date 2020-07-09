If you are trying to figure out a way to get out all the Nutella that is stuck to the jar, look no further than this Cooktube Nutella Milk Jar Hack. It will hardly take time and all you will need is milk and a saucepan. Also Read - Namak Pare Recipe: Why Buy When You Can Make This Crispy Indian Snack at Home

You could also watch the video below for the whole process.

Recipe:

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 5 mins

Total time: 10 mins

What You Need:

1 Empty Nutella Jar

Milk as required

How to Make:

Step 1

Heat milk in a saucepan, add to the empty nutella jar and shake.

Step 2

Once the stuck nutella is mixed with the milk, transfer to a serving glass and serve warm.