Onion Pakoda is a popular Indian snack recipe. Pakodas are easy to make and taste delicious. Onion Pakoda is one of the most popular Indian street foods that is made differently in different parts of the country. Onion Pakoda is best suited for cold weather and it is served hot along with Chutney. The other popular Pakoras are Cauliflower Pakora, Cabbage Pakora, Cashew Pakora.

Recipe

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 10 min

Ready Time: 20 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Large Onion – 2 nos

Curry Leaves – 15 nos

Green Chilli – 2 nos

Cumin Seeds – ½ tsp

Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Asafoetida – 1 pinch

Besan Flour – 1/2 Cup

Rice Flour – 2 tbsp

Salt – 1 tsp

Oil – To deep fry

Water – Few tsp to sprinkle

How to Prepare Onion Pakoda

1. Cut the onions into thin slices. Chop the curry leaves and green chillies

2. Take onion slices, curry leaves, green chillies in a mixing bowl

3. Add besan flour little by little and mix it with the onions. Ensure that too much besan flour is not added.

4. Add rice flour to this mixture

5. Add cumin seeds, asafoetida, chilli powder and salt to taste.

6. Mix everything together by sprinkling water such that the masala coats in each of the onion pieces.

7. Ensure the masala is not too watery to get crispy pakoda

8. Heat enough oil to deep fry this. Add small batches of the mix and deep fry until the onions and batter turn crispy.

9. Remove from oil, drain into a paper towel to remove excess oil. Serve hot as an evening snack.