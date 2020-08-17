Onion pulao is a commonly prepared Indian dish that requires hardly 30 minutes. Rice and a few Indian spices are what you need to prepare this tasty dish. Flavoured with onion and spices, onion pulao is one of the quickest recipes you can think of. You can make it with left-over rice and have during lunch. For more on how to prepare and make onion pulao, watch the video below provided by Cooktube. Also Read - New Potato Spaghetti In White Sauce Recipe: Try Out This Creamy Italian Dish at Home

Preparation Time: 10min

Cook Time: 20min

Ready Time: 30min

Ingredients

Boiling Water

Rice: 1 Cup

Salt to taste

Vegetable Oil: ¼ Cup

Cumin Seeds: 1 Tsp

Dry Red Chillies: 2

Onion (sliced): ½ Cup

Red Chilli Powder: ¼ Tsp

Turmeric Powder: ½ Tsp

Green Onion (for garnish)

How to Prepare

Step 1

Take a pot and add water to it. Let the water boil. Then, add rice along with salt. Mix them well and cover the pot. Let the rice cook for 10-12 minutes. Then, drain and keep aside.

Step 2

Now, take a deep pan and add vegetable oil. Heat it over medium flame. Next, add cumin seeds, red chillies, onion and salt to taste. Saute the mixture for around 5 minutes. Then, add the reserved rice. Also, add red chilli powder and turmeric.

Step 3

Mix them well and let the rice cook for 3 to 4 minutes more.

Step 4

Onion rice is ready to be served after garnishing with green onion. Serve it hot with curd or raita.