Onions in gravy is a scrumptious dish that can satisfy your taste buds for sure. This dish features caramelised onions and rich brown gravy, which are enough to entice you to eat it. Onions in gravy takes time to be prepared but its delicious taste is worth the time taken. If you wish to try out this dish at home, watch out the video of the step-by-step recipe of onions in gravy provided by Cooktube.

Recipe

Preparation Time: 20min

Cook Time: 45min

Ready Time: 1h 5min

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Unsalted Butter: 2 Tbsp

Small Onions (quartered): ½ Cup

Dried Rosemary: 1 Tsp

Honey: 2 Tbsp

Apple Juice: 200ml

Apple Cider Vinegar: 1 Tbsp

Red Wine Vinegar: 2 Tsp

Flour: ¼ Cup

Chicken Stock: 1 Litre

Pear/Small Onions (peeled): 250g

Salt & Pepper to taste

How to Prepare

Step 1

Take a deep pan and add butter to it. Melt butter over medium heat. Once done, add the quartered onions. Now, saute them for 5 minutes. Then, add rosemary and saute again for 5 minutes.

Step 2

Once the onions start to appear brown, add honey and mix well. Now, saute for 2-3 minutes. Start adding apple juice and red wine vinegar slowly. Keep pouring them until the onions have caramelized. Mix them well. Next, add flour and mix nicely so that lumps do not form.

Step 3

Now, add chicken stock to the mixture and let it bring to the boil. Then, add onions along with salt and pepper. Mix again and cook for 20-25 minutes.

Step 4

Remove the pan from the heat once the gravy becomes thick and serve hot.