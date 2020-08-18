Onions in gravy is a scrumptious dish that can satisfy your taste buds for sure. This dish features caramelised onions and rich brown gravy, which are enough to entice you to eat it. Onions in gravy takes time to be prepared but its delicious taste is worth the time taken. If you wish to try out this dish at home, watch out the video of the step-by-step recipe of onions in gravy provided by Cooktube. Also Read - Onion Pulao Recipe: Follow The Steps to Make This Indian Rice Dish at Home
Preparation Time: 20min
Cook Time: 45min
Ready Time: 1h 5min
Servings: 4
Ingredients
Unsalted Butter: 2 Tbsp
Small Onions (quartered): ½ Cup
Dried Rosemary: 1 Tsp
Honey: 2 Tbsp
Apple Juice: 200ml
Apple Cider Vinegar: 1 Tbsp
Red Wine Vinegar: 2 Tsp
Flour: ¼ Cup
Chicken Stock: 1 Litre
Pear/Small Onions (peeled): 250g
Salt & Pepper to taste
How to Prepare
Step 1
Take a deep pan and add butter to it. Melt butter over medium heat. Once done, add the quartered onions. Now, saute them for 5 minutes. Then, add rosemary and saute again for 5 minutes.
Step 2
Once the onions start to appear brown, add honey and mix well. Now, saute for 2-3 minutes. Start adding apple juice and red wine vinegar slowly. Keep pouring them until the onions have caramelized. Mix them well. Next, add flour and mix nicely so that lumps do not form.
Step 3
Now, add chicken stock to the mixture and let it bring to the boil. Then, add onions along with salt and pepper. Mix again and cook for 20-25 minutes.
Step 4
Remove the pan from the heat once the gravy becomes thick and serve hot.