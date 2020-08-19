Looking for a vegetarian dessert that can satisfy your craving? Try oreo chia pudding. You will only need three easily available ingredients and 10 minutes to prepare oreo chia pudding. If you wish to try out this incredibly easy dish at home, check out the video of the step-by-step recipe of oreo chia pudding provided by Cooktube. Also Read - Onions in Gravy Recipe: Here is How You Can Make This Delectable Dish at Home

Preparation Time: 5min

Cook Time: 5min

Ready Time: 10min

Ingredients

Milk: 300ml

Chia Seeds: 3 Tsp

7 Oreo Biscuits + for garnish

How to Prepare

Step 1

Heat milk in a saucepan over medium flame. Then, add chia seeds and Oreo biscuits. Mix them well and cook for around 5 minutes.

Step 2

Next, transfer the saucepan on a heatproof surface and cover it with a lid. Let the mixture sit for 20 minutes.

Step 3

Then, transfer the pudding into serving bowls and put them in the refrigerator.

Step 4

Before serving, garnish the chia seed pudding with crushed Oreos.