Palak Paneer is an all-time favorite Indian dish that is popular worldwide. To make Palak Paneer, you need to blanch the spinach and extract the puree. Cook it with onion cashew paste, and then again cook it along with Paneer, butter, Kasuri Methi, and fresh cream. Palak Paneer is a nutritious and creamy vegetarian curry that kids generally love. Palak Paneer is best to eat along with Roti/Chapati/Indian bread. Watch the recipe for the best Palak Paneer here.

Preparation Time: 20 min

Cooking Time: 30 min

Ready Time: 50 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

Onion-Cashew Paste:

Large Onion – 1 no

Cashews (half) – 15 nos

Green Chilli – 2 nos

Water – 1 Cup

Gravy:

Paneer – 200 grams

Palak (Spinach) – 1 bunch or 6 Cups

Water – 1 Cup

Oil – 1 tbsp

Butter – 1 tbsp

Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp

Tomato – ½ no

Kasuri Methi – 1 tsp

Garam Masala – 1 tsp

Sugar – 1 tsp

Fresh Cream – ¼ Cup

Salt – To taste

How to Make Palak Paneer

1. In a pot simmer chopped onion, cashew and green chilli for 15 minutes.

2. Blend this into a smooth paste once it cools.

3. Wash and chop the Palak leaves, add this to boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Drain this and transfer it to a container with cold water to stop the leaves from cooking further and to retain the green colour.

4. Blend the leaves in a mixer grinder to make a puree. Keep this aside.

5. In a pan, heat oil and butter. Add ginger-garlic paste, tomatoes and saute for 2 minutes.

6. Add onion-cashew paste and cook for a further 5 mins.

7. Add spinach puree and 1 cup of water to the pan and cook for another 5 minutes.

8. Add garam masala, salt, sugar and Kasuri methi and cook for a further 3 minutes.

9. Add paneer cubes, cream and cook for a further 2 minutes.

10. Garnish with fresh cream, Kasuri Methi and Serve hot with Rice/Roti/Phulka.