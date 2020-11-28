Pallipalayam chicken is a popular South Indian non-vegetarian starter recipe. Pallipalayam chicken is easy to prepare and can be cooked in less than 30 minutes. Pallipalayam chicken is made with coconut oil, coconut chunks, shallots, and Indian spices. Coconut provides a unique taste and flavor to Pallipalayam chicken. Pallipalayam chicken is best to eat as an appetizer or during lunch with rice. Watch the recipe for the best Pallipalayam chicken here. Also Read - Aloo Jeera Recipe: Here is How to Quickly Make Delicious Aloo Jeera

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 25 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

Chicken – 500 grams

Coconut Oil – 3 tbsp

Red Chilli (deseeded) – 10 nos

Small Onion/Shallots/Sambar Onion – 20 nos

Garlic – 7 cloves

Red Chilli powder – 1 tsp

Turmeric Powder – 1 tsp

Curry Leaves – 10 nos

Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp

Coconut Pieces – ¼ Cup

Salt – 1 tsp

Water – ½ Cup

How to Make Pallipalayam Chicken

1. In a pestle and mortar, pound the shallots and garlic. Or shallots and garlic can be coarsely ground using a mixer grinder without adding water. Keep Aside.

2. In a pan, add coconut oil, deseeded dry red chilli, the ground mixture of onion and garlic. Saute this for 2 minutes or till the raw smell goes away.

3. Add Red chilli powder and turmeric powder to this and continue cooking.

4. To the above, add chicken pieces and salt. Cook for 10 minutes adding ½ Cup of water. If you are using country chicken, it might need more water and you have to cook for a longer time than normal chicken.

5. Add the coconut pieces cut into 1 inch thin strips and curry leaves. Cook for a further 5 minutes or until the chicken is cooked well.

6. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with Rice/Idli/Dosa.