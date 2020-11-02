Paneer Butter Masala is a globally popular Indian dish and it’s a must to order when anyone visits a restaurant. Through this recipe video, you can learn how to cook the ever tasty Paneer Butter Masala at home itself. Paneer Butter Masala is made using cashew paste, tomatoes, butter and it’s finally topped with fresh cream. The creamy Paneer Butter Masala is best to serve along with Naan/Rotis. Here is the detailed recipe of Paneer Butter Masala. Also Read - Mutton Sukka Recipe: Try Out This Lip Smacking Mutton Recipe at Home

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 35 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

For Cashew Paste

Cashew – 15 nos

Water – ¼ Cup

Other Ingredients

Paneer – 200 gram

Tomato – 5 nos

Butter – 3 tbsp

Bay Leaf – 1 no

Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tsp

Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Water – 1.5 Cup

Garam Masala – 1 tsp

Salt – To Taste

Sugar – 1 ½ tsp

Fresh Cream – 2 tbsp

Kasuri Methi – 1 tsp

How to Prepare Paneer Butter Masala

1. Soak the cashews in water for 15 mins.

2. Blend the soaked cashews in a mixer grinder with the water in which it was soaking.

3. Roughly chop the tomatoes into cubes and grind into a smooth puree. Keep Aside.

4. In a pan on medium heat, add butter and bay leaf.

5. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a few seconds.

6. Add the tomato puree and cook for 5 mins.

7. Add Kashmiri red chilli powder and continue cooking until most of the water from the tomato puree is evaporated.

8. Add the cashew paste and cook for a further 3 mins.

9. Add 1.5 Cup of water and simmer the gravy for 5 mins.

10. Add salt to taste and sugar to the gravy.

11. Add the Garam Masala powder and crushed Kasuri Methi.

12. Once the gravy thickens to the desired consistency, add the paneer cubes.

13. Now add the Fresh Cream to the gravy.

14. Mix well and switch off the flame.

15. Serve hot with Naan/Roti/Chapati/Rice.