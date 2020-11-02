Pani Puri / Phuchka / Golgappa is known as the ‘King of Indian Chaats’. Each region has its own twist and name for Pani Puri, but the emotion is considered the same. Pani Puris are served with different varieties of Chutney from Tamarind Sweet Chutney, Spicy Paani. And, the most important element is the potato stuffing. Pani Puri is a combination of the tiny pot pooris and the chatpata aloo stuffing with the different varieties of chutney. Here is its detailed recipe. Also Read - Mutton Sukka Recipe: Try Out This Lip Smacking Mutton Recipe at Home



Preparation Time: 20 min

Cooking Time: 60 min

Ready Time: 80 min

Servings: 10

Ingredients

Poori:

Rava/Sooji (fine) – 1 Cup

Maida – 4 tbsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Water – 7 tbsp

Oil – To Deep fry

Tamarind Chutney:

Tamarind – ¾ Cup

Ginger – ½ inch

Hot Water – 2 Cup

Jaggery – 1 Cup

Red Chilli Powder – ¾ tsp

Cumin Powder – ¾ tsp

Salt – To Taste

Spicy Paani:

Mint Leaves – 1 Cup

Green Chilli – 2 nos

Ginger – 1 inch

Coriander Leaves – ½ Cup

Water – 2 tbsp

Cold Water – 5 Cups

Dry Mango Powder – 2 tsp

Cumin Powder – 1 tsp

Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Black Pepper Powder – ¼ tsp

Fennel Powder – ¼ tsp

Black Salt – 2 tsp

Salt – To Taste

Asafoetida – ¼ tsp

Lemon Juice – 2 tsp

Potato Stuffing:

Potatoes – 3 nos

Onion – 1 no

Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp

Cumin Powder – 1 tsp

Chaat Masala – 1 tsp

Salt – To Taste

Water – 3 Cups

How to Prepare Pani Puri

Potato Stuffing:

1. Pressure cook the potatoes with water in a pressure cooker for 6 whistles. Remove the skin and mash the potatoes.

2. Add finely chopped Onions, chopped coriander leaves, Cumin powder, chaat masala and salt to the mashed potatoes.

3. Mix well and keep this stuffing aside.

Poori:

1. In a bowl add Rava, Maida, Salt, Water and knead for 4 minutes into a stiff dough.

2. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and rest for 30 minutes.

3. Take a small portion of the dough and shape it into a ball.

4. On a rolling board, apply oil and roll the dough ball into a thin sheet.

5. Using a round cookie cutter, cut roundels from the rolled sheet.

6. Cover the cut roundels again with a damp cloth. Repeat the process till the dough is over.

7. Heat oil in a deep frying pan and deep fry the pooris in hot oil. Remove from the oil and let it cool so that it turns crispy.

Tamarind Chutney:

1. Pound the ginger using a pestle and mortar.

2. Soak ¾ Cup of tamarind and ½ inch Ginger in 2 Cup of boiling water for 30 minutes.

3. Mash the pulp using hand and strain it using a strainer.

4. Heat a Kadai and bring the extracted tamarind juice to a boil.

5. Add the jaggery and mix well until the jaggery melts.

6. Add the Red Chilli Powder, Cumin powder and salt.

7. Simmer for 5 minutes on medium heat.

Spicy Paani:

1. Grind the mint leaves, coriander leaves, ginger, green chilli with 2 tbsp of water in a mixer grinder.

2. Add this paste to 5 Cups of Cold Water and mix well.

3. Add dry mango powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, fennel powder, black salt, salt to taste, asafoetida and lemon juice.

4. Mix well and keep this chill until the Paani Poori is assembled

Assembling the Paani Poori:

1. Break the top part of a poori, add the potato stuffing inside, add tamarind chutney and then add the spicy Paani.

2. Consume immediately.