Pav Bhaji is a popular chat recipe around the world. Pav Bhaji provides a wholesome food experience. The Bhaji is a thick vegetable curry made with vegetables like cauliflower, potato, green peas and good amount of spices. Then the Pav bun is cooked with loads of butter and it is served together. There are different varieties of Pav Bhaji like Cheese Pav Bhaji, Paneer Pav Bhaji. Pav Bhaji is served along with onions, and lemon. Here is its detailed recipe.



Recipe

Preparation Time: 20 min

Cooking Time: 30 min

Ready Time: 50 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Bhaji:

Cauliflower – ½ cup

Potato (medium) – 2 nos

Green peas – ½ cup

Water – 2 ½ Cups + 1 Cup

Salt – 1 tsp

Butter – 2 tbsp + 1 tbsp

Onion (medium) – 2 nos

Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tsp

Green Chilli – 1 no

Capsicum – ¼ cup

Tomato (medium) – 2 nos

Salt – To Taste

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Pav Bhaji Masala Powder – 2 tsp

Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder – 1 tbsp

Lemon Juice – 1 tbsp

Kasuri Methi – ¾ tsp

Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp

Pav:

Pav (Buns) – 4 nos

Butter – 1 tbsp

Pav Bhaji Masala Powder – ½ tsp

How to Prepare Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji Masala:

1. Dry roast all the ingredients except dry mango powder.

2. Add dry mango powder to the hot ingredients.

3. Once cool, grind it into a fine powder using a mixer grinder.

Bhaji:

1. Add cauliflower florets, potatoes, peas to a pressure cooker and pour 2 ½ cups of water to partially cover them and 1 tsp of salt and pressure cook for 3 whistles.

2. Mash the veggies using a potato masher.

3. Heat a pan, add 2 tbsp of butter, add finely chopped onions and fry until they turn translucent.

4. Add ginger-garlic paste, green chilli and sauté till it becomes fragrant.

5. Add capsicum, chopped tomatoes, salt to taste and sauté until tomatoes get soft and mushy.

6. Add chilli powder, turmeric powder and pav bhaji masala powder and saute for another 2 minutes.

7. Add boiled and mashed veggies, pour 1 cup of water. Cook until the bhaji thickens.

8. Add lemon juice, Kasuri methi and cook until it reaches the desired consistency.

9. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and some butter.

Toasting Pav:

1. Slit the pav buns horizontally leaving one edge intact.

2. Heat butter on a pan. Open the buns and sprinkle some pav bhaji masala powder on the butter.

3. Place the pav and toast them for a minute.

4. Garnish with some onions, lemon wedges and serve it hot.

Cooking Tips:

1. Store Pav Bhaji masala in an airtight glass jar. You can store it in your fridge for 6 months.

2. While cooking the bhaji, push the veggies to the side of the pan, add butter and Kashmiri red chilli powder in the centre of the pan, allow the Kashmiri red chilli and butter to cook for a minute before mixing it with the veggies. This ensures the Bhaji gets a bright red colour.