Do you absolutely love Italian foods and frequently order them from your favourite restaurents? If yes, we have brought this recipe for you. Making Italian dishes at home is extremely easy. You just need to know the right steps to follow. For pizza and pasta lovers, Italian style sauce is a must to have at home all the time. You do not need to visit a shop to buy the sauce but can prepare it at home as well. If you want to try pizza & pasta sauce at home, the below mentioned video of its recipe provided by Cooktube will be very helpful for you. Watch it for yourself.

Recipe

Preparation Time: 10min

Cook Time: 20min

Ready Time: 30min

Servings: 6

Ingredients

Tomatoes (roughly cut): 5

Olive Oil: 2 ½ Tbsp

Medium Onions (chopped): 2

Garlic (minced): 1 ½ Tbsp

Salt & Pepper to taste

Dried Oregano: 1 Tsp

Chilli Flakes: ¾ Tsp

Sugar (optional): ½ Tsp

How to Prepare

Step 1

Blend 5 roughly cut tomatoes to get a coarse puree. Keep it aside.

Step 2

Take a deep pan and heat oil over medium flame. Then, add the chopped onions. Saute them for round 3 to 4 minutes. Now, add garlic. Mix the ingredients well and saute for 2 more minutes.

Step 3

Next, add the reserved tomato puree to the pan and mix well. Season the sauce with salt, chilli flakes, pepper, and oregano. Mix them well and bring to the boil.

Step 4

Cover the sauce and let it cook for 10 minutes. Remove the cover and stir nicely. Then, let it cook for 2 more minutes.

Step 5

Transfer the sauce to an airtight container and use when required.