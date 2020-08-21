Protein pancakes are one of the most healthy breakfast options. People who are following a weight loss diet can also have protein pancakes as they are rich in nutrients associated with effective weight loss. This protein pancake recipe by Cooktube is easy to make. You just need a few easily available ingredients and hardly 15 minutes. Also Read - Salami Cheese Burst Kulcha Recipe: This Appetizer is Easy to Make, Just Follow The Steps

Watch the video below for more on how to prepare protein pancakes.

Also Read - Oreo Ice Cream Cake Recipe: A Delicious Treat You Can Have at Home, Just Follow The Steps

Recipe

Preparation Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 10 min

Ready Time: 15 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Egg Whites: 2

Whole Egg: 1

Whole Grain Oats: 30g

Vanilla Protein Powder: 1 Scoop(30g)

½ Banana + for garnish

Milk (Almond / Coconut / Low Fat): 40ml

Olive Oil (to brush)

Berries (for garnish)

Pinch of Cinnamon Powder (optional)

Honey (to drizzle)

How to Prepare

Step 1

Take a hand blender jar. Add ingredients including egg whites, whole egg, oats, protein powder, banana and milk to it and blend for 2-3 minutes. Once you get a smooth pancake batter. Keep it aside.

Step 2

Take a non-stick pan and heat it over medium flame. Brush a little olive oil over the pan. Then, add the prepared batter to the hot pan in small quantities.

Step 3

Let them cook for a minute and then flip the pancakes. Cook for around 15-20 seconds on the other side.

Step 4

Once cooked properly, remove the pancakes from the pan and stack on top of each other. Repeat the same procedure with remaining batter.

Step 5

To serve the stacked pancakes, top them with bananas and blueberries. You can also dust cinnamon powder and drizzle honey over the top.