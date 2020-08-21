Protein pancakes are one of the most healthy breakfast options. People who are following a weight loss diet can also have protein pancakes as they are rich in nutrients associated with effective weight loss. This protein pancake recipe by Cooktube is easy to make. You just need a few easily available ingredients and hardly 15 minutes. Also Read - Salami Cheese Burst Kulcha Recipe: This Appetizer is Easy to Make, Just Follow The Steps
Watch the video below for more on how to prepare protein pancakes. Also Read - Pizza & Pasta Sauce Recipe: Do Try This Scrumptious Italian Cuisine at Home
Also Read - Oreo Ice Cream Cake Recipe: A Delicious Treat You Can Have at Home, Just Follow The Steps
Recipe
Preparation Time: 5 min
Cook Time: 10 min
Ready Time: 15 min
Servings: 2
Ingredients
Egg Whites: 2
Whole Egg: 1
Whole Grain Oats: 30g
Vanilla Protein Powder: 1 Scoop(30g)
½ Banana + for garnish
Milk (Almond / Coconut / Low Fat): 40ml
Olive Oil (to brush)
Berries (for garnish)
Pinch of Cinnamon Powder (optional)
Honey (to drizzle)
How to Prepare
Step 1
Take a hand blender jar. Add ingredients including egg whites, whole egg, oats, protein powder, banana and milk to it and blend for 2-3 minutes. Once you get a smooth pancake batter. Keep it aside.
Step 2
Take a non-stick pan and heat it over medium flame. Brush a little olive oil over the pan. Then, add the prepared batter to the hot pan in small quantities.
Step 3
Let them cook for a minute and then flip the pancakes. Cook for around 15-20 seconds on the other side.
Step 4
Once cooked properly, remove the pancakes from the pan and stack on top of each other. Repeat the same procedure with remaining batter.
Step 5
To serve the stacked pancakes, top them with bananas and blueberries. You can also dust cinnamon powder and drizzle honey over the top.