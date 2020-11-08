Samosa is one of India’s most popular snacks. Samosa is made with aloo stuffing. Samosa dough is prepared using Maida flour, Ghee, and sometimes wheat too. The stuff is made with boiled potatoes and green peas. Punjabi Samosa is best to serve with mint & tamarind chutney. Samosas are also stuffed with onion Masala and meat. In the below mentioned video, we will see how to make famous Punjabi Samosa with potato filling at your home. Also Read - Pound Cake Recipe: Here is How to Make This Delicious Dessert at Home



Preparation Time: 30 min

Cooking Time: 30 min

Ready Time: 60 min

Servings: 5

Ingredients

Samosa Dough

Maida – 2 Cups

Ghee – ¼ Cup

Ajwain / Carom Seeds – ½ tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Water – ¼ Cup

Samosa Filling

Potatoes – 4 nos

Green Peas – ½ Cup

Oil – 1 tbsp

Cumin Seeds – ½ tsp

Ginger (finely chopped) – 1 inch

Green Chilli – 1 no

Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Garam Masala – 1 tsp

Dry Mango Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – To Taste

Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp

How to Prepare Punjabi Samosa

Samosa Dough:

1. To prepare the samosa dough, take a bowl, add maida and ghee, mix to form crumbles.

2. Add carom seeds, salt and water. Knead to form a tight dough.

3. Cover and rest this dough for 30 minutes.

Samosa Stuffing:

1. Boil 4 peeled and cut potatoes in a pressure cooker with ½ cup of green peas for 2 whistles.

2. Remove from the pressure cooker and mash the potatoes.

3. In a pan, add oil, cumin seeds. Once the cumin seeds splutter, add chopped ginger and green chilli.

4. Now add the boiled and mashed potatoes and green peas to the pan.

5. Add Chilli powder, Turmeric powder, Garam masala, Dry Mango Powder and salt.

6. Add coriander leaves once the spices are mixed with the potato. Switch off the flame and set this filling aside.

7. Assembling the Samosa:

8. Roll the dough into an oval shape and cut into half.

9. Mix some maida and water to form a thick paste which will act as a glue to stick the sides when assembling the samosa.

10. Bring two ends of the straight edges and pinch them to form a cone.

11. Fill the cone with Samosa Stuffing.

12. Apply the paste around the circumference of the cones, fold it with a pleat and pinch the edges to seal the samosa. (Watch the recipe video for better understanding).

Deep Frying

1. Add oil in a pan on low heat. Drop the samosa in the oil and continue to fry them for 10-12 minutes on low heat. Increase the heat and fry for another 5 minutes. This method of frying gives the flaky consistency to the samosa.

2. Serve the samosas hot with Ketchup/Tamarind Chutney/Coriander Chutney.