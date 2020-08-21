Pyaaz Paneer recipe by Cooktube is extremely easy to make. This Indian main course dish is rich in flavours and tastes delicious. Also, it hardly takes 20 minutes to prepare. You can serve it with roti and curd. Also Read - Protein Pancakes Recipe: Try This Simple And Healthy Dish at Home

Watch the video below for more on how to prepare Pyaaz Paneer. Also Read - Salami Cheese Burst Kulcha Recipe: This Appetizer is Easy to Make, Just Follow The Steps

Recipe Also Read - Pizza & Pasta Sauce Recipe: Do Try This Scrumptious Italian Cuisine at Home

Preparation Time: 10min

Cook Time: 10min

Ready Time: 20min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Oil: 3 Tbsp

Cumin Seeds: ¾ Tsp

Onion (chopped): 1

Green Chilli (chopped): 1

Salt to taste

Red Chilli Powder: 1 Tsp

Coriander Powder: 1 ½ Tsp

Cumin Powder: ¼ Tsp

Garam Masala: ¼ Tsp

Mango Powder: ½ Tsp

Turmeric Powder: ¼ Tsp

Splash of Water

Paneer (cubed): 200g

Coriander, for garnish

How to Prepare

Step 1

Take a pan and add 3 tablespoons of oil to it. Heat oil over medium flame and add cumin seeds. Saute them for a few seconds. Once they start to crackle, add chopped onions. Saute them for 2 to 3 minutes and then add green chilli. Mix the ingredients well.

Step 2

Next, add salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, mango powder and turmeric. Mix them well add a splash of water. Mix the ingredients again to avoid burning of the spices.

Step 3

Now, add paneer and stir gently. Cover the pan and cook for around 5 minutes. Remove the cover, stir again and then remove from heat.

Step 4

Transfer pyaaz paneer to a serving bowl and garnish with fresh coriander before serving.