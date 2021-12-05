We are now nearing Christmas time. The fun and merry time is back! Christmas reminds of carols and good food. Christmas means several parties and family get-togethers.Also Read - Food Tips: This One Fruit is Enough to Protect You in This Cold Winter Season

Comforting Christmas cocktails help you enjoy the celebrations and get into the festive spirit. The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts offer distinctive cocktails ranging from Hot Toddies to Decadent Egg Nogs. Sit back and enjoy one martini at a time to make the festive season a little brighter.

Dirty Chai Eggnog

Eggnog is a Christmas favourite that is accustomed to toasts for good health and prosperity. It is an American tradition that has spread around the world. Historically, it has been made using eggs, milk, and alcohol. Our culinary artists have given an Indian twist to this winter drink, making it quintessentially desi! Also Read - 5 Food That Can Help You Sleep Better and Avoid Insomnia

Recipe

30 ml Bourbon

30 ml Baileys

90 ml Hot milk tea

Whole Spices

Sweet cream foam to top up

Garnish

Cinnamon powder and star anise.

Method

In a heavy bottomed med sauce pot, prepare tea with milk. Strain and let it cool. In a cocktail shaker add egg white, Bourbon, Baileys with whole spices. Shake well. Pour the tea in the glass followed by ingredients from cocktail shaker. Garnish with nutmeg and cinnamon powder, whole star anise

Santa’s Apple

Inspired by the Christmas Spirits and holiday flavours is a wonderful concoction of warm whisky, sweet vanilla, and thick butter.

Recipe

45 ml Butter fat washed Whiskey

20 ml Ginger bread syrup

15 ml Spiced Apple liquor

2 dashes of Bitters

1/2 teaspoon Vanilla extract

Garnish

Gingerbread Cookie

Method