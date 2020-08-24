Quick Ice Cream Sandwich is the easiest dessert recipe provided by Cooktube. To make it, all you need are 4 simple ingredients. If you are craving something refreshing and sweet, you must go for Quick Ice Cream Sandwich. You can also serve this to your kids. Also Read - Pyaaz Paneer Recipe: Here is How to Make This Flavourful Dish at home

For more on how to prepare Quick Ice Cream Sandwich, watch the video of its recipe below.

Recipe

Preparation Time:15min

Ready Time:15min

Servings:15

Ingredients

Glucose Biscuits: 15+15

Vanilla Ice Cream: 370g V)

Chopped Nuts: 3 Tbsp

Chopped Gems, for garnish

Sprinkle, for garnish

How to Prepare

Step 1

Place a butter paper on a baking tray and arrange 15 biscuits on it.

Step 2

Top the biscuits with vanilla ice cream. Spread it evenly. Now, sprinkle chopped nuts and then arrange the other 15 biscuits on top. Put them in a refrigerator for an hour.

Step 3

Remove the tray from the freezer and separate sandwich using a knife.

Step 4

Use gems and sprinkles to garnish the ice cream sandwiches. Serve immediately.