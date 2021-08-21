Raksha Bandhan 2021: Raksha Bandhan is all about celebration and merriment. This festival celebrates love and care concern between siblings. We have to you a list of smoothies that you should try and make this celebration a finger-licking delicious.Also Read - 5 Easy and Beautiful Hairstyles to Make This Raksha Bandhan Special!
Mango Blueberry
Mango Blueberry. Picture Credit: Smoothie Republic
Ingredients:
• Alphonso Mangoes
• Homemade Almond Milk
• Blueberry Also Read - Indulge in These Mouth-Watering Almond Recipes This Raksha Bandhan 2021
Method: Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2021: History, Significance, Date and Everything You Need to Know
• Take a serving jar
• Add Alphonso mango pulp (taken out fresh) in it ( 130ml)
• Add fresh mango chunks in the jar( 70gms)
For layer 2:
• Now take a blending jar to add fresh blueberries to it ( 20gms)
• Add banana ( 20gms)
• Add almond milk ( 30ml)
• Blend well
• Add it to the serving jar
• Garnish with muesli. And don’t restrain yourself with the toppings
• Add to your heart’s delight
Orange Chocolate Bowl
Orange Chocolate Bowl. Picture Credit: Smoothie Republic
Ingredients:
• Banana
• Cacao powder
• Maple
• Orange
• Almond milk
Method:
• Take a blending jar
• Add banana to it ( 60gms)
• Add cacao powder to it (1.5 tbsp)
• Add makhana powder to (2 tbsp)
• Add maple (1 tbsp)
• Add fresh orange zest( to taste)
• Add almond milk (150ml)
• Blend it well
• Pour it to the serving jar
Garnish it with
• Muesli
• Choco chips
• Toasted coconut
• Dried cranberries
• Almond flakes
Spicy Green Apple
Spicy Green Apple. Picture Credit: Smoothie Republic
Ingredients:
• Green Apple
• Homemade Cashew & Oats Milk
• Ginger
• Green Spirulina
• Cashews
Method:
• Take a jar
• Add green apple chunks to it (100gms)
• If you don’t want to add ice then freeze the green apple chunks overnight
• Then add banana(40gms)
• Add dates (10gms)
• Green spirulina (a pinch)
• Fresh ginger ( to taste)
• Now add cashew oat milk to it
• Blend it properly for approx. 45-50secs in your power blender
• Pour it into your jar
• Garnish it with chopped cashews (10gms)
What are your plans for this Raksha Bandhan?