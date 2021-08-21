Raksha Bandhan 2021: Raksha Bandhan is all about celebration and merriment. This festival celebrates love and care concern between siblings. We have to you a list of smoothies that you should try and make this celebration a finger-licking delicious.Also Read - 5 Easy and Beautiful Hairstyles to Make This Raksha Bandhan Special!

Mango Blueberry

Ingredients:

• Alphonso Mangoes

• Homemade Almond Milk

• Blueberry

Method:

• Take a serving jar

• Add Alphonso mango pulp (taken out fresh) in it ( 130ml)

• Add fresh mango chunks in the jar( 70gms)

For layer 2:

• Now take a blending jar to add fresh blueberries to it ( 20gms)

• Add banana ( 20gms)

• Add almond milk ( 30ml)

• Blend well

• Add it to the serving jar

• Garnish with muesli. And don’t restrain yourself with the toppings

• Add to your heart’s delight

Orange Chocolate Bowl

Ingredients:

• Banana

• Cacao powder

• Maple

• Orange

• Almond milk

Method:

• Take a blending jar

• Add banana to it ( 60gms)

• Add cacao powder to it (1.5 tbsp)

• Add makhana powder to (2 tbsp)

• Add maple (1 tbsp)

• Add fresh orange zest( to taste)

• Add almond milk (150ml)

• Blend it well

• Pour it to the serving jar

Garnish it with

• Muesli

• Choco chips

• Toasted coconut

• Dried cranberries

• Almond flakes

Spicy Green Apple

Ingredients:

• Green Apple

• Homemade Cashew & Oats Milk

• Ginger

• Green Spirulina

• Cashews

Method:

• Take a jar

• Add green apple chunks to it (100gms)

• If you don’t want to add ice then freeze the green apple chunks overnight

• Then add banana(40gms)

• Add dates (10gms)

• Green spirulina (a pinch)

• Fresh ginger ( to taste)

• Now add cashew oat milk to it

• Blend it properly for approx. 45-50secs in your power blender

• Pour it into your jar

• Garnish it with chopped cashews (10gms)

What are your plans for this Raksha Bandhan?