Rasmalai is a popular Indian milk sweet recipe that originated from Bengal. Rasmalai is made by soaking the Rasmalai balls in Rabri. The Rasmalai balls are made using full fat milk and lemon is added to it for the curdles to form. The chena is collected and set aside to make the balls. Rabri is made with full-fat milk by boiling it until the milk thickens and then the Rasmalai Balls are added. They are soaked for a few hours. Rasmalai tastes good when served chill. Here is its detailed recipe for you. Also Read - White Sauce Chicken Pasta Recipe: Check Out The Recipe of Delicious And Creamy White Sauce Chicken Pasta Here

Also Read - Veg Kolhapuri Recipe: Ever Tried to Cook Veg Kolhapuri? Try This, You Won’t Regret!

Recipe Also Read - Sweet Pongal Recipe: Must Try This South Indian Recipe at Home

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 75 min

Ready Time: 35 min

Servings: 5

Ingredients

Rabri (Thickened Milk):

Full Fat Milk – 3 Cups

Sugar – ½ Cup

Saffron – 20-25 strands

Pista (Chopped) – 20 nos

Cardamom Powder – ¼ tsp

Rasmalai:

Full Fat Milk – 1 litre

Lemon Juice – 4 tbsp

Corn Flour – 1 tsp

Water – 4 Cups

Sugar – 1 Cup

How to Make Rasmalai

Rasmalai Balls –

1. To make the Rasmalai Balls, boil milk in a pan. Once the milk boils, switch off the flame and add ½ Cup of water to reduce the temperature of the milk down.

2. After 5-7 minutes add lemon juice till the milk curdles completely.

3. Use a strainer to drain the water and collect the chena. Rinse it with fresh water to remove traces of lemon juice. Leave it in the strainer for 10-15 mins and then squeeze the remaining water using the hand. Do not overdo, the chena should still be soft and moist.

4. In a mixing bowl add the chena and cornflour and mash it until it is smooth. This process has to be done for 10 minutes.

5. Make small size balls out of this.

6. Heat 4 cups water and 1 cup sugar in another wide pan. Wait till it comes to a full boil.

7. Gently flatten the balls and add them to the sugar syrup and cook for 12 minutes. The size of the balls will double once it is cooked.

8. Let the balls cool down to room temperature for 30 minutes.

Thickened Milk –

1. To make the Rabri/Thickened milk, bring 3 cups of milk to boil in a pan.

2. Add saffron, sugar and cardamom powder when the milk comes to boil.

3. Reduce the flame to medium and keep stirring frequently and when cream layer forms, keep stirring.

4. Boil this until milk thickens and reduces to half the quantity. Add chopped pista and remove it from the heat.

5. Remove the cooled balls from sugar syrup, Gently squeeze water from the balls and add the balls to the Warm Thickened Milk.

6. Refrigerate for 3-4 hours before serving. Serve with chopped pista and saffron strands.

Cooking Tips:

1. Curdling milk as soon as it boils might result in hard rasmalai balls. So bring the temperature down a bit and then add lemon juice to curdle.

2. The pan has to be wide when the balls are being cooked. If the pan is small, the balls will stick to each other and break during the cooking process.