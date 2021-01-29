Raw Mango Fish Curry is a popular Sea Food curry recipe in South India. This Kerala styled Raw Mango Fish Curry is made with Sardine Fish and Raw Mango and cooked along with a Coconut Paste and a spice paste, which gives an authentic taste to the dish. The Raw Mango Fish Curry is easy to prepare and can be cooked well under 40 minutes. Raw Mango Fish Curry is best to serve along with steamed rice or idly. Also Read - Parliament MPs to be Served Food by Chefs of This Delhi 5-Star Hotel During Budget, Check Out The Menu

Watch the recipe for the best Raw Mango Fish Curry here:

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 35 min

Serving: 4

Preparation: 15 min

Ingredients:

Sardine Fish (or any other fish) – 500 grams (25 nos)

Raw Mango (sliced) – 1 no

Onion (thinly sliced) – 1 no

Green Chilli (slit) – 5 nos

Curry Leaves – 15 nos

Salt – 2 ½ tsp

Water – 3 Cup

Spice Paste:

Garlic – 8 cloves

Ginger – 1 ½ inch

Turmeric Powder – 1 tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp

Red Chilli Powder – 2 tbsp

Water – ½ Cup

Coconut Paste:

Coconut (grated) – 1 Cup

Water – ½ Cup

Tempering:

Coconut Oil – 3 tbsp

Mustard Seeds – ½ tsp

Dried Red Chilli – 1 no

Shallots – 8 nos

Curry Leaves – 10 nos

Fenugreek Seeds – ½ tsp

How to make Raw Mango Fish Curry:

1. Using a pestle and mortar powder the fenugreek. Set this aside for tempering.

2. Grind all the ingredients mentioned under Masala paste and set aside.

3. Grind the grated coconut and water to form the coconut paste. Set this aside.

4. In a Kadai or Pot, add the thinly sliced onions, green chillies, curry leaves, ground masala paste, salt and water.

5. Place this pot or Kadai on a stove and bring it to a boil.

6. Add the raw mangoes and cook for 5 minutes.

7. Once the mangoes are cooked, add the coconut paste and simmer for 5 minutes.

8. Once the curry reaches desired consistency, add the sardine fish pieces. Cook this for 3 minutes and remove the pot from the heat.

9. In a tempering pan, heat oil, add the mustard seeds. When the mustard seeds start to splutter, add red chilli, shallots and curry leaves. Sprinkle the fenugreek powder and pour the tempering to the prepared curry.

10. Mix gently and serve hot with steamed rice.