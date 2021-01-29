Raw Mango Fish Curry is a popular Sea Food curry recipe in South India. This Kerala styled Raw Mango Fish Curry is made with Sardine Fish and Raw Mango and cooked along with a Coconut Paste and a spice paste, which gives an authentic taste to the dish. The Raw Mango Fish Curry is easy to prepare and can be cooked well under 40 minutes. Raw Mango Fish Curry is best to serve along with steamed rice or idly. Also Read - Parliament MPs to be Served Food by Chefs of This Delhi 5-Star Hotel During Budget, Check Out The Menu
Watch the recipe for the best Raw Mango Fish Curry here:
Cooking Time: 20 min
Ready Time: 35 min
Serving: 4
Preparation: 15 min
Ingredients:
Sardine Fish (or any other fish) – 500 grams (25 nos)
Raw Mango (sliced) – 1 no
Onion (thinly sliced) – 1 no
Green Chilli (slit) – 5 nos
Curry Leaves – 15 nos
Salt – 2 ½ tsp
Water – 3 Cup
Spice Paste:
Garlic – 8 cloves
Ginger – 1 ½ inch
Turmeric Powder – 1 tsp
Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp
Red Chilli Powder – 2 tbsp
Water – ½ Cup
Coconut Paste:
Coconut (grated) – 1 Cup
Water – ½ Cup
Tempering:
Coconut Oil – 3 tbsp
Mustard Seeds – ½ tsp
Dried Red Chilli – 1 no
Shallots – 8 nos
Curry Leaves – 10 nos
Fenugreek Seeds – ½ tsp
How to make Raw Mango Fish Curry:
1. Using a pestle and mortar powder the fenugreek. Set this aside for tempering.
2. Grind all the ingredients mentioned under Masala paste and set aside.
3. Grind the grated coconut and water to form the coconut paste. Set this aside.
4. In a Kadai or Pot, add the thinly sliced onions, green chillies, curry leaves, ground masala paste, salt and water.
5. Place this pot or Kadai on a stove and bring it to a boil.
6. Add the raw mangoes and cook for 5 minutes.
7. Once the mangoes are cooked, add the coconut paste and simmer for 5 minutes.
8. Once the curry reaches desired consistency, add the sardine fish pieces. Cook this for 3 minutes and remove the pot from the heat.
9. In a tempering pan, heat oil, add the mustard seeds. When the mustard seeds start to splutter, add red chilli, shallots and curry leaves. Sprinkle the fenugreek powder and pour the tempering to the prepared curry.
10. Mix gently and serve hot with steamed rice.