Red Sauce Pasta is one of the easiest Italian dishes to make at home. You hardly need 30 minutes to prepare Red Sauce Pasta. Tomatoes, Some Italian herbs, salt, pepper, and pasta are all you need. You can have it during breakfast or in the evening.

For more on how to make Red Sauce Pasta, watch the video of the recipe provided by Cooktube.

Recipe

Preparation Time: 10min

Cook Time: 20min

Ready Time: 30min

Servings: 6

Ingredients

Tomatoes (roughly cut): 5

Olive Oil: 2 ½ Tbsp

Medium Onions (chopped): 2

Garlic (minced): 1 ½ Tbsp

Salt & Pepper to taste

Dried Oregano: 1 Tsp

Chilli Flakes: ¾ Tsp

Sugar (optional): ½ Tsp

Pasta (boiled): 4 Cups

Parmesan Cheese, for garnish

How to Prepare

Step 1

Blend roughly cut tomatoes using a hand blender to form a coarse puree. Keep it aside.

Step 2

Now, take a deep pan and add olive oil to it. Heat the oil over medium flame and then add chopped onions. Saute them for around 3 to 4 minutes then and add the garlic. Mix them well and saute for 2 more minutes.

Step 3

Next, add the tomato puree and mix well. Also, add salt, pepper, oregano, and chilli flakes. Mix these ingredients well and bring the sauce to the boil.

Step 4

Cover the pan and cook the sauce for 10 minutes. Now, remove the cover and add the boiled pasta. Stir gently and cook for 2 minutes.

Step 5

Your red sauce pasta is ready to be served after garnishing with parmesan cheese.