Red Sauce Pasta is one of the easiest Italian dishes to make at home. You hardly need 30 minutes to prepare Red Sauce Pasta. Tomatoes, Some Italian herbs, salt, pepper, and pasta are all you need. You can have it during breakfast or in the evening. Also Read - Quick Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe: Follow The Easy Steps For an Instant Treat
For more on how to make Red Sauce Pasta, watch the video of the recipe provided by Cooktube. Also Read - Pyaaz Paneer Recipe: Here is How to Make This Flavourful Dish at home
Recipe Also Read - Protein Pancakes Recipe: Try This Simple And Healthy Dish at Home
Preparation Time: 10min
Cook Time: 20min
Ready Time: 30min
Servings: 6
Ingredients
Tomatoes (roughly cut): 5
Olive Oil: 2 ½ Tbsp
Medium Onions (chopped): 2
Garlic (minced): 1 ½ Tbsp
Salt & Pepper to taste
Dried Oregano: 1 Tsp
Chilli Flakes: ¾ Tsp
Sugar (optional): ½ Tsp
Pasta (boiled): 4 Cups
Parmesan Cheese, for garnish
How to Prepare
Step 1
Blend roughly cut tomatoes using a hand blender to form a coarse puree. Keep it aside.
Step 2
Now, take a deep pan and add olive oil to it. Heat the oil over medium flame and then add chopped onions. Saute them for around 3 to 4 minutes then and add the garlic. Mix them well and saute for 2 more minutes.
Step 3
Next, add the tomato puree and mix well. Also, add salt, pepper, oregano, and chilli flakes. Mix these ingredients well and bring the sauce to the boil.
Step 4
Cover the pan and cook the sauce for 10 minutes. Now, remove the cover and add the boiled pasta. Stir gently and cook for 2 minutes.
Step 5
Your red sauce pasta is ready to be served after garnishing with parmesan cheese.