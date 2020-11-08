Red Velvet Cake is a popular cake recipe widely known for its soft, spongy texture. Red Velvet Cake is made with cream cheese frosting. The main ingredients of the Red Velvet Cake are maida, cocoa powder, butter, egg, and sugar. Red food coloring is used to provide a distinctive red color to the cake for which the cake is known for. Once the cake is baked, then the cream cheese frosting is done on it, and it is set in the refrigerator to cool. Also Read - Rasmalai Recipe: Here’s How to Prepare This Heavenly Dessert at Home

Preparation Time: 30 min

Cooking Time: 45 min

Ready Time: 75 min

Servings: 8

Ingredients

Cake:

Maida – 2 Cups

Cocoa Powder – 2 tbsp

Baking Soda – 1 tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Butter (Unsalted, Room Temperature) – ½ Cup

Oil – 1 Cup

Sugar – 2 Cups

Egg – 4 nos

Vanilla Essence – 1 tbsp

Vinegar – 1 tsp

Red Food Colouring – 1 to 2 tbsp of gel coloring

Milk – ½ Cup

Curd – ½ Cup

Cream Cheese Frosting:

Cream Cheese – 2 Cups

Butter (Unsalted, Room Temperature) – ½ Cup

Icing Sugar – 4 ½ Cups

Milk – 1 tbsp

Vanilla Essence – 1 ½ tsp

Salt – 1 pinch

How to make Red Velvet Cake

1. Beat the milk and curd together and keep aside.

2. Separate the egg white and egg yolk. Beat the egg whites separately using the hand mixer until they form fluffy peaks. Should take about 3 minutes.

3. Whisk the dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, cocoa powder, salt) together in a bowl and keep aside.

4. In another large bowl, whisk the butter and sugar together until it is combined. Should take around 1 minute.

5. Add oil, egg yolks, vanilla essence and vinegar and beat for 2 minutes on high speed.

6. Add the whisked milk and curd.

7. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in two or three parts and continue mixing slowly using the hand mixer.

8. Add the red food colouring to the cake batter now and continue mixing.

9. Add the whisked egg whites and fold it gently into the cake batter using a spatula.

10. Line up two 9 inch baking trays with parchment paper and preheat the oven on 175 C for 10 minutes.

11. Divide the cake batter into the two baking trays and bake the cake for 30 minutes.

12. Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool on the pan before transferring on to the cooling wire rack. The cake needs to be completely cooled before frosting is applied.

13. To prepare the frosting, in a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, butter, milk, salt and vanilla essence using a hand mixer on medium speed until smooth.