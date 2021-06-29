The smell of crisp vadas, the sound of spluttering mustard seeds, the taste of piping-hot sambar made with fresh tamarind, and the touch of feather-light, soft idlis there’s no doubt that South Indian food is a treat to the senses. Now having South Indian food is way easier for the people staying in Delhi as the Legendary restaurant Dasaprakash is here to serve unlimited mouth-watering food all across Noida now! Also Read - Dangers of Having Banana And Milk Together

Dasaprakash is serving authentic South Indian food for generations with its spectacular quality and taste. The brand gives us to choose from their varied range of delectable dishes. Starting from Idli to dosas, Vadas to Uttapam- they have it all. Their extensive range of Dosas starting from Masala Dosas to Palak Paneer Dosa, Chilli cheese dosa to Pav Bhaji Dosa – has definitely become an iconic destination for all the vegetarian people. Not only that there are some great options for people who like to go for light meals- Rasam idli, Kanchipuram Idli, Masala Idli, Upma, Puri Bhaji, and many more.

The interiors are very simple yet elegant which gives a feel of a restaurant from Chennai. Serving south- Indian food at such pocket-friendly prices without compromising on the taste has definitely made this place an iconic destination for all the family dinners.

The brands’ aim is to bring the original taste of South Indian foods for the people to try out all over India. They provide various hospitality experiences like fine dining experiences, outdoor catering, wedding catering, in-home parties, office parties, and much more.