Republic Day 2022 is just around the corner, and people are gearing up to celebrate the special day by enjoying a patriotic movie or watching the parade. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for everyone. People have turned to cooking, reading, and other activities, in order to deal with the health crisis, which brings a fresh supply of stress and anxiety every day.

So while you enjoy a patriotic movie or parade on your TV sets, let's cook an ode to our rich Indian spices and regional dishes by curating these easy-to-make at home recipes shared by G. Ravi Kiran, Sous Chef, The Bheemili Resort managed by Accor.

Indian Consomme

Ingredients:

Veg Stock 500ML

Ginger 20 GMS

Garlic 15GMS

Cloves 2 GMS

Cinammon Stick 02GMS

Lemon 01 NO

Black Pepper 05GMS

Basil (Tulsi) 05GMS

Salt to taste

Coriander Seeds 02GMS

Ajwain 02 Gms

Cumin Seeds 02gms

Method:

Take a soup pot, put it on the stove and keep it in medium flame. First add veg stock to it followed by adding chopped ginger, roasted garlic, cloves and cinnamon. After 30 seconds, add stick, black peeper, ajwain and cumin seeds in the pot. Let all the spices boil on low flame for 10 to 15 minutes. Add basil and let it boil for five more minutes. Later, add salt as per your taste preference. Strain the Liquid and serve hot.

Kobari Koralu Payasam

Ingredients:

Koralu (Fox tail millets) 125GMS

Fresh coconut milk 300ML

Jaggery 125GMS

Pista 20GMS

Almond 20GMS

Cinammon Stick 05GMS

Ghee 30ML

Method:

Take a bowl. Add the fox tail millets to it and soak for one hour. Strain the millets, take a pot and add ghee to it. Cook the ghee on medium flame. Add cinnamon stick and millets to it. Cook it for another 10 minutes. Add water and cook it on low flame for 30 minutes Add jaggery to it and cook it until the mixture become thick. Add pista and almond to the mixture. Lastly, add coconut milk and cook the mixture for 5 minutes and serve hot.

Millets Stew (Chiru Dhanyalu Java)

Ingredients:

Ragi (Finger Millet) 50GMS

Jonnalu (Great Millet) 50GMS

Koralu (Brown Top Millet) 50GMS

Gantlu (Pearl Millet) 50GMS

Lemon 1 no

Ghee 50ML

Cashew Nuts 30GMS

Salt to Taste

Method: