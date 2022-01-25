Republic Day 2022 is just around the corner, and people are gearing up to celebrate the special day by enjoying a patriotic movie or watching the parade. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for everyone. People have turned to cooking, reading, and other activities, in order to deal with the health crisis, which brings a fresh supply of stress and anxiety every day.Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Know the History, Significance And Why is it Celebrated?
So while you enjoy a patriotic movie or parade on your TV sets, let’s cook an ode to our rich Indian spices and regional dishes by curating these easy-to-make at home recipes shared by G. Ravi Kiran, Sous Chef, The Bheemili Resort managed by Accor. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Daler Mehndi To Perform At Republic Day Metaverse Virtual Concert, Will Dedicate Special Song To PM Modi; Watch
Indian Consomme
Indian Consomme by G. Ravi Kiran, Sous Chef, The Bheemili Resort managed by Accor
Ingredients: Also Read - Republic Day 2022 Speech: 1 Minute Short Speech for Students in English
- Veg Stock 500ML
- Ginger 20 GMS
- Garlic 15GMS
- Cloves 2 GMS
- Cinammon Stick 02GMS
- Lemon 01 NO
- Black Pepper 05GMS
- Basil (Tulsi) 05GMS
- Salt to taste
- Coriander Seeds 02GMS
- Ajwain 02 Gms
- Cumin Seeds 02gms
Method:
- Take a soup pot, put it on the stove and keep it in medium flame. First add veg stock to it followed by adding chopped ginger, roasted garlic, cloves and cinnamon.
- After 30 seconds, add stick, black peeper, ajwain and cumin seeds in the pot. Let all the spices boil on low flame for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Add basil and let it boil for five more minutes. Later, add salt as per your taste preference.
- Strain the Liquid and serve hot.
Kobari Koralu Payasam
Kobari Koralu Payasam by G. Ravi Kiran, Sous Chef, The Bheemili Resort managed by Accor
Ingredients:
- Koralu (Fox tail millets) 125GMS
- Fresh coconut milk 300ML
- Jaggery 125GMS
- Pista 20GMS
- Almond 20GMS
- Cinammon Stick 05GMS
- Ghee 30ML
Method:
- Take a bowl. Add the fox tail millets to it and soak for one hour.
- Strain the millets, take a pot and add ghee to it. Cook the ghee on medium flame.
- Add cinnamon stick and millets to it. Cook it for another 10 minutes.
- Add water and cook it on low flame for 30 minutes
- Add jaggery to it and cook it until the mixture become thick.
- Add pista and almond to the mixture.
- Lastly, add coconut milk and cook the mixture for 5 minutes and serve hot.
Millets Stew (Chiru Dhanyalu Java)
Millet Stew (Chiru Dhanyalu Java) by G. Ravi Kiran, Sous Chef, The Bheemili Resort managed by Accor
Ingredients:
- Ragi (Finger Millet) 50GMS
- Jonnalu (Great Millet) 50GMS
- Koralu (Brown Top Millet) 50GMS
- Gantlu (Pearl Millet) 50GMS
- Lemon 1 no
- Ghee 50ML
- Cashew Nuts 30GMS
- Salt to Taste
Method:
- Take a pan. Add all millets to it and roast them on low heat for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Once the millets are roasted transfer them to a bowl for cooling.
- When the roasted mixture has reached to the room temperature, grind it and make fine powder of it.
- Now, take a pot and add water & salt to it.
- Once the water has reached to boiling point, add the powder to it and mix it well to avoid any lumps on low flame.
- Take another pan, add ghee and cashew roast to it and mix it until it turns golden brown.
- Cook all together for 10 more minutes and serve hot with lemon.