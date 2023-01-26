Home

Republic Day Special Recipe: How to Make Quick Dessert With ‘Tricolour’ Twist For Kids

Republic Day Special Dessert Recipe: How to make a quick chocolate-based dessert for kids and other family members at home in easy steps.

Republic Day Special Recipe How to Make Quick Dessert With 'Tricolour' Twist For Kids (Photo: India.com)

REPUBLIC DAY SPECIAL RECIPE: WHITE CHOCOLATE AND CHEESE MOUSSE WITH SAFFRON AND MINT TWIST

Ingredients:

200 gms white chocolate

100 ml double cream (ganache)

40 gms mascarpone

300 gms double cream (for whip)

0.5 gm saffron

50 ml of milk

3 tbsp vanilla extract

10 ml mint flavouring

3 tbs mint puree or cream de mint Liquor

20 gms gelatine

50 ml cold water

Method:

Combine double cream with white chocolate on a double boiler and make a chocolate ganache. Take 50 ml of warm milk, add saffron and allow the saffron to infuse. Keep it aside. In the meantime, take a bowl, add the double cream and whisk it to a soft peak. Add mascarpone cheese and mix it until creamy in consistency. Add white chocolate ganache to a cream and cheese mixture to make the smooth mousse. Soak the gelatine in cold water for 3-5 min, and melt it on low heat. Add 3-5 tbs of chocolate, and cream mixture in warm gelatine and blend well. Fold lightly in a chocolate cream mixture. Divide the chocolate cream mixture into 3 equal parts (in 3 different bowls) In one part, add the soaked saffron mix; 2nd part, add the mint puree or cream de mint liquor; 3rd part, keep it as it is. In a square small cake tin, line it with butter paper, pour over the saffron mix, level it well, and let it set for 10-15 min. Pour the plain white mousse mix, level it well, and set it for 10-15 min. 3rd mix, pour on top of the 2nd layer set for an 1 ½ hr. Once it’s fully slipped the knife off the sides of the cake tin, and de-mold it on a board. Cut a slice and serve with any berries or sauce.

Note: While putting the 2nd and 3rd layers, the mousse may set a bit in a bowl, you need to just melt it in a double boiler before pouring on a layer.

— Recipe by Chef Vivek Tamhane, Senior Executive Chef, BLVD Club—Bangalore