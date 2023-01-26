Top Recommended Stories
Republic Day Special Recipe: Tiranga Paneer Tikka And Subz Tiranga For Healthy Gut And Taste Buds
Republic Day Special Recipe: How to make Tiranga Paneer Tikka and Subz Tiranga at home for a healthy family and kids wanting to relish something different at home.
Republic Day Special Recipe: How to make Tiranga Paneer Tikka and Subz Tiranga at home for a healthy family and kids wanting to relish something different at home.
Also Read:
Tiranga Paneer Tikka Recipe: Ingredients
- Red marination
- White marination
- Spinach paste
- Amul cream
- Amul Butter
- Capsicum
- Coriander
- Bell peppers (red & yellow)
- Kasturi methi
- Jeera powder
- Garam masala
- Mustard oil
- Red chilly powder
- Salt
- Cardamom powder
Tiranga Paneer Tikka recipe: Method
- To prepare the red marination, take Kashmiri chilli paste and mix it with hung curd, mustard oil, chat masala, black salt and salt.
- For white marination, use cashew paste, cream, cardamom powder and white pepper powder.
- For green marination, use fresh mint and coriander leaves, garlic, green chillies, salt and black salt. Grind all the mixtures separately in a grinder. Take fresh paneer and cut it into fine cubes. Once done, keep it aside and chop the bell peppers and capsicum the same size as the paneer.
- Once done, divide the paneer, bell peppers and capsicum into three parts and marinate them in red, white and green marinations respectively and let it set for 5-7 minutes. Once done, insert and set it on the tandoor skewers and cook it over the tandoor. Serve it with cool mint chutney and masala lachha onions.
REPUBLIC DAY SPECIAL RECIPE: HOW TO MAKE SUBZ TIRANGA
Ingredients for Subz Tiranga:
- French beans
- Cauliflower
- Carrot
- Frozen peas
- Babycorn
- White gravy
- Makhani gravy
- Spinach paste
- Coriander
- Ghee
- Ginger
- Mushrooms
- Chilly powder
- Kitchen king
- Onion-tomato masala
- Amul butter
- Amul cream
- Cashew nuts
- Sunflower oil
SUBZ TIRANGA RECIPE: METHOD
- Starting with the vegetables, finely chop French beans, carrots, cauliflower, frozen peas, Babycorn and mushrooms. Boil the vegetables till blanch and keep them aside to cool down.
- Now for the gravies, starting with the red gravy, take tomatoes and boil them. Once done, grind it in a grinder with cashew nuts to make a paste. Add some red Kashmiri chilly, chopped garlic, ginger and spices and finely grind it again.
- Once done, add one-third of the blanched vegetables along with salt and pepper as per taste.
- For the white gravy, make a fine paste of cashew nuts, cream, cheese and butter.
- Once done, mix the blanched vegetables with paneer salt, white pepper and cardamom powder as per taste.
- Last comes the green gravy, take boiled spinach, jeera, garlic, green chillies and fresh coriander and grind it well into a thick greeny gravy.
- Now add the vegetables with salt and pepper according to taste. Once all the 3 vegetables are ready, serve them in a pot in 3 rows separately to form a Tiranga.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.