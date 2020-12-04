Dragon Chicken is a popular Indo Chinese Non-Vegetarian starter recipe. Dragon Chicken is made from batter-fried chicken and then cooked in a sauce, honey, and cashews. Honey gives a tinge of sweetness to the dish, and the usage of cashews makes this dish a kid’s favorite. Dragon Chicken is easy to make and can be cooked in 45 minutes. Dragon Chicken is best to eat as an appetizer or can also be eaten along with Fried Rice or Noodles. Also Read - Cream of Mushroom SoupCream of Mushroom Soup: This Delectable Mushroom Cream Soup Is Drool-worthy

Recipe

Preparation Time: 20 min

Cooking Time: 25 min

Ready Time: 45 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Chicken (Boneless) – 300 grams

Oil – To Deep Fry

Batter:

Corn Flour – 3 tbsp

Maida – 3 tbsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Pepper – ¼ tsp

Red Chilli Powder – ¼ tsp

Water – As Needed

Sauce:

Oil – 1 tsp + 1 tbsp

Star Anise – 1 no

Garlic (finely chopped) – 6 Cloves

Celery Stem – 2 tbsp

Dried Red Chilli – 2 nos

Capsicum (diced) – ½ no

Onion (diced) – 1 no

Water – 1 Cup

Salt – To Taste

Red Chilli Powder – 1 ½ tsp

Tomato Sauce – 1 ½ tbsp

Honey – 1 tbsp

Cashew – 10 nos

Celery Leaves – 1 tbsp

Spring Onion – 1 tbsp

How to Make Dragon Chicken:

1. Cut the chicken into strips.

2. In a bowl, add cornflour, maida, salt, pepper, red chilli powder and water to form a batter.

3. Add the chicken to the batter.

4. Heat oil in a deep frying pan.

5. Fry the chicken pieces until crispy. Remove from the oil and set aside.

6. In a stir-frying pan, add 1 tsp oil and cashews. Roast the cashews until golden brown and set aside.

7. In the same pan, add heat 1 tbsp of oil.

8. Add finely chopped garlic, chopped celery stem and stir fry.

9. Add diced onion and capsicum and continue to stir fry.

10. Add 1 cup of water.

11. Add tomato sauce, chilli powder and continue to cook. Once the sauce starts to thicken, add honey.

12. Add the chopped celery leaves and spring onion.

13. Add the fried chicken pieces.

14. Stir fry until the sauce coats the chicken pieces.

15. Add the roasted cashews.

16. Remove from heat and serve hot as an appetizer.