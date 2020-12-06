Fish Fingers is a popular Non-Vegetarian starter recipe, and it is considered a Kid’s favorite. Fish Fingers is generally made with boneless Fish fillets like Basa. Fish Fingers is easy to cook and can be made in under 30 minutes. The key ingredients of Fish Fingers are Bread Crumbs, Flour, Eggs, Ginger Garlic Paste. Fish Fingers are served hot as an appetizer along with Garlic Mayonnaise or Tomato Ketchup. Also Read - Egg Dum Biryani: Here's How You Can Make Sumptuous Ande Ki Biryani In 50 Minutes
Preparation Time: 15 min
Cooking Time: 10 min
Ready Time: 25 min
Servings: 4
Ingredients
Boneless Fish Fillet – 400 grams
Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp
Garlic (finely chopped) – 4 nos
Lemon Juice – 1 tbsp
Salt – To Taste
Pepper – ½ tsp
Dried Thyme – ½ tsp
Panko Bread Crumbs – 1 ½ Cups
Flour – ¾ Cup
Egg – 2 nos
How to Make Fish Fingers:
1. Cut the fish fillet into 2 inch long strips.
2. In a mixing bowl, take the fish strips, add ginger garlic paste, chopped garlic, lemon juice, salt, pepper and dried thyme. Mix to coat the fish with all other ingredients.
3. In separate bowls, take flour and panko bread crumbs. Beats the eggs in another bowl.
4. Roll the fish strips in the flour.
5. Dip the fish in the egg and coat the fish with panko crumbs.
6. Repeat this breading for all the fish pieces.
7. Heat oil in a deep frying pan and deep fry the fish fillets for 3 mins.
8. Remove from the pan, Serve hot with tomato ketchup or mayonnaise.